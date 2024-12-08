While Obsidian has been a powerhouse in the world of note-taking, it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. If you are in the market for an alternative with a different flavor, both Capacities and Logseq offer a unique approach to knowledge management.

Capacities, with its focus on flexible spaces and interconnected ideas, appeals to visual thinkers. Logseq, on the other hand, leverages the power of linked thinking and a robust outliner to organize your thoughts. But only a single tool can be the hub of your knowledge, right? In this post, I will compare Capacities to Logseq in numerous key areas to help you decide which Obsidian alternative is the perfect fit for your needs.

User interface

Like Obsidian, Capacities and Logseq follow a simple approach and keep the UI free from any bloat or menus. If I had to pick a winner, I would go for Capacities. Its iconography is spot on, and in my limited time with both software, I found Capacities to be consistent and smooth. Logseq feels too basic at times. It also requires a learning curve to get started, which may frustrate some.

As for the default theme options, you can switch between light and dark themes on both apps, but it’s Logseq that goes a step ahead by offering multiple accent colors.

Notes organization

Here are the stark differences between Capacities and Logseq. Capacities uses an Object-based organization where you can create different objects like Daily Notes, Lecture, Recipes, People, Projects, Weblinks, Quotes, and more and organize your notes effectively under them. At any time, you can change the object type as well as properties (more on that later).

Logseq organizes your thoughts and ideas and quickly turns them into outlines using block references. If you have used Roam Research before, you will find yourself right at home with Logseq’s approach. Its block references provide a powerful way to connect your ideas, create dynamic outlines, and keep your information organized without unnecessary repetition.

It does take some time to get used to it, though. The good news is that it supports Markdown language, which is the same standard that Obsidian uses by default.

Related The best open-source productivity software: Free tools to boost your workflow From photo to office software, there are lots of open-source programs that can help you be more productive

Features

Now, let’s go over some of the standout features of Capacities and Logseq. I will start with the former first.

Flexibility of objects

Close

The object-based approach is the biggest advantage of Capacities. They are like customizable templates for your notes. You can either pick one of the built-in objects or create a custom one with the required properties. Let me elaborate on this with an example.

Suppose you are an avid reader and want to keep track of all the books you read. Instead of just having a long list of titles, you can create a "Book" object in Capacities with properties like Title, Author, Genre, Rating, Review, Date Started, Date Finished, Cover Image, and more. It's similar to crafting a template. The next time you finish a book, use the book object to make a note in no time.

Integration with social media apps

Ideas and thoughts flow from anywhere. That’s why Capacities gives an option to enable integration with popular social media platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. Whenever you run into something interesting on social media – an insightful article, a captivating image, or a thought-provoking quote – simply send it as a message to your Capacities account within the messaging app. The service automatically saves it to the daily note.

AI assistant

Following the current trend, Capacities has enabled AI integration in the app (powered by OpenAI). As expected, you can engage in conversations with the AI based on your current note or a selected block of text. It can summarize complex topics, translate languages, generate ideas, or even provide feedback on your writing.

For power users, Capacities allows you to connect your own OpenAI account for greater control over usage and costs.

Related Supercharge your productivity with these top 5 AI note-taking apps Use automatic transcription, content summarization, and other AI tools to revolutionize how you capture and organize information

Capacities API

Capacities offers required APIs for developers to extend your Space’s functionality. You can integrate your favorite tools and services with your workspace and automate repetitive tasks. You can even build your own extensions to add new features.

Now, let’s go over Logseq's notable features.

An infinite whiteboard