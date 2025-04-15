Capcom revealed an update for the coveted Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics title. The storied gaming company shocked fans by announcing a new quality-of-life patch for the array of games, announcing the news on Monday (April 14) via social media.

An exciting YouTube video showed off the game and everything that has changed since the title's initial September 2024 release, with plans to release it all on Wednesday (April 16). Here's everything you need to know about the forthcoming update.