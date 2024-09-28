CapCut is my favorite video editing tool, by a long shot. Although the desktop version of CapCut compares well to Adobe Premiere Pro, the mobile version of CapCut is way better than Adobe Premiere Rush, the mobile version of Adobe’s video editing software. I would never have chosen to use Adobe’s mobile version if I had CapCut installed. With many mobile alternatives around, I have tried quite a few by now and have concluded that CapCut Mobile is by far the best option, and I’ll tell you why.

Related 7 video editors you should use instead of Premiere Pro Premiere Pro isn't the only video editing tool on the market

Premiere Rush just doesn’t offer much

Close

Both CapCut and Premiere Rush are available for free with premium upgrades.

CapCut’s free app offers so many tools, features, templates, transitions, audio tracks, and it’s extremely easy to use. All of this is available without any charge. The CapCut Pro upgrade gives you access to some more exclusive templates, effects, and transitions, but you can create incredible videos with no real limitations under the free plan alone.

CapCut Pro starts from $8 for a monthly subscription or $12 for a one-off monthly plan, with other payment or subscription options available, should you feel the urge to try them.

Premiere Rush is a simple video editing tool. Whether using Premiere Rush's free version or Premium, it doesn’t offer much in the way of fun video editing features. It has basic video-editing tools, such as a timeline, transition options, some animated overlays — all of which are formatted for horizontal videos, not vertical — and a small audio library.

While the price of Premiere Rush Premium is cheaper than CapCut Pro — at $5 per month or $40 for a year, with only a 3-day free trial — you don’t gain that much extra from the Premium upgrade. To get all the extras to get you close to what you might find in CapCut, you'd need to subscribe to Adobe’s Adobe Express plan, which also includes Premiere Rush, as well as all the fun AI and traditional tools included in Express. This is $10 per month or $100 for a year’s subscription.

Premium users get premium graphics and overlays, music and audio, advanced audio editing features, 4K ultra HD export, and an auto-resize feature for exporting your videos to different platforms.

5 Social media integration

CapCut is made with TikTok in mind

Close

Since CapCut is developed by ByteDance, the people responsible for TikTok, it features many TikTok integrated tools, including an audio library of licensed sounds and music ready for uploading to TikTok.

I’m not a TikTok user myself, but I do create short-form and long-form videos for other social media sites like Instagram and YouTube. Fortunately, CapCut has other audio libraries with copyright-free audio available for use on non-TikTok apps. Of course, you can always upload your own original audio too.

Once you've finished creating your video in CapCut, it automatically presents options for directly sharing it to TikTok, with exclusive non-watermark features, as well as saving it to share elsewhere (and there are ways around the watermarks for those options too).