Carbon ROM releases Android 11 builds for 16 phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others

The CarbonROM team has announced the first stable builds of CarbonROM 9.0 (CR-9.0) based on Android 11. Carbon ROM is undoubtedly a little late to the Android 11 party, but if you are a fan of the ROM and were waiting for a stable release, you can finally try it out on your phone — assuming your device is on the official list. In the first wave, the stable builds of CarbonROM based on Android 11 are live for 16 smartphones, including the OnePlus 6/6T, OnePlus 7 series, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Essential Phone, and more.

CarbonROM, just like other AOSP-based ROMs, sticks close to the stock Android experience but comes with added features and customizations which many custom ROM users cherish. The team says all known features from CarbonROM 8.0 have been carried over to this release, including the Font engine, which allows users to apply their own custom fonts. This can be done by uploading your font files to fonts.corbonrom.org and generating a resource APK that can be installed on your phone. On top of this, some new features have been added as well, like Powershare and proximity checks for double-tap to wake feature on supported phones.

Here’s the complete list of devices that have received the official build of CarbonROM 9.0:

More devices are slated to receive an official build of CarbonROM based on Android 11 soon. Although the builds are labeled “WEEKLY,” there won’t be weekly releases. Instead, new builds will be released on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. The team says this allows them to incorporate new monthly security patches early while still leaving room for fixing bugs and adding new features.

If you’re interested in trying out the latest build of CarbonROM based on Android 11, follow the links embedded above in the device list.