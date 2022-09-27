Some Galaxy S22 users in the U.S. aren’t able to receive text messages following the September update

Samsung has been doing a great job of keeping its flagship Galaxy S22 series up to date with the latest security patches since its launch earlier this year. The company recently released the September 2022 security update for the flagship lineup, addressing over 20 vulnerabilities. However, the update seems to have broken a crucial feature on carrier-locked models in the U.S. — text messaging.

According to recent reports on the Samsung community forums and Reddit (via PiunikaWeb), several Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra users have stopped receiving text messages on their devices following the September update. The bug reportedly affects carrier-locked Galaxy S22 series devices from Verizon, T-Mobile, and others.

At the moment, Samsung has not shared any details regarding a fix, but some users say that rebooting the device temporarily addresses the issue. In addition, a few AT&T and T-Mobile users claim that enabling chat settings or toggling the SIM card on/off also helps. Changing the default messaging app, however, doesn’t make a difference as the bug affects both the default messaging app on Samsung devices and the Google Messages app.

While Samsung hasn’t shared an official statement on the issue, we expect the company to release a fix via a software update in the coming days. We’ll let you know as soon as the fix starts rolling out to users. Until then, you can try out one of the several workarounds mentioned in the source links below. If you haven’t installed the September update on your Galaxy S22 series device so far, we recommend holding off until Samsung issues a fix.

Are you not able to receive text messages on your carrier-locked Galaxy S22 series device? Do the aforementioned workarounds resolve the issue? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Samsung Community forums (1,2,3), Reddit (1,2,3)

Via: PiunikaWeb