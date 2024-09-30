Key Takeaways Execute a single script for CasaOS installation instead of navigating through complex terminal commands.

Ideal for beginners to learn about Docker containers.

You can even run Nextcloud on CasaOS.

If you’ve recently joined the self-hosted community, you may have heard about Nextcloud and CasaOS. The former is primarily a file-sharing and backup tool, while the latter is more of a self-hosting hub that’s equal parts a personal cloud, a container management front-end, and a dashboard.

While it would be foolish to compare platforms that are so different from each other, many users have their first encounter with these tools when they’re looking for a way to share files without spending money on a dedicated NAS. If sharing files is your main objective, Nextcloud may seem like the better option, as its desktop app can even sync files to Nextcloud's servers. But for a multi-purpose personal cloud running on your own hardware, I daresay CasaOS is the ideal platform, and here are three reasons why you should try it out at least once before going the Nextcloud route.

3 It's easier to set up

All you have to do is execute a single script

One of CasaOS’ biggest strengths is how easy it is to install the platform on your system. For Linux distro users, you can run the wget -qO- https://get.casaos.io | sudo bash script and watch the magic happen right before your eyes. Meanwhile, members of the Windows 11 team can deploy a Linux-powered virtual machine and execute the same command to deploy their own CasaOS server.

Unfortunately, Nextcloud has a rather convoluted procedure, and you’ll need some knowledge of Docker containers to get Docker running on your PC. In fact, the simplest procedure for Nextcloud deployment involves using the Snap Store, which can introduce unnecessary jankiness to the setup and make troubleshooting errors a real pain. That’s before you include the additional process of configuring WSL2, which can be rather complex for newcomers to the self-hosting landscape.

2 Support for Docker containers

A great way for beginners to learn about containerization

Remember how I mentioned CasaOS and Nextcloud are vastly different? Whereas Nextcloud is simply a file-hosting platform, CasaOS is a framework centered around self-hosting services and container management. As such, it has a lot more features compared to Nextcloud, including the ability to initialize and manage Docker containers.

Sure, a normal Docker setup will be a lot more reliable than CasaOS. But when you’re a newcomer to the world of home labs, its simple Docker UI makes it easy to learn more about containers and self-hosting. And while we’re on the subject…

1 Tons of useful, self-hosted apps

Heck, you can even run Nextcloud on top of CasaOS

If you want to edit files, browse RSS feeds, or check your emails, Nextcloud has a robust app suite. But since it’s meant for facilitating file sharing and document management, Nextcloud’s offerings can seem rather limited unless you’re only looking for productivity-oriented integrations.

In contrast, the CasaOS App Store provides a diverse set of containers, ranging from simple AdGuard and Plex to more complicated options like Home Assistant and MotionEye. The best part? You can even deploy a Nextcloud container on top of CasaOS, and access all the productivity apps via the latter’s UI.

CasaOS or Nextcloud: Which one do you prefer?

Having experimented with both Nextcloud and CasaOS over the course of my self-hosting journey, I have to admit that both are valid options when building self-hosted file-sharing servers. Heck, I was even a dedicated Nextcloud user until I decided to test CasaOS on a whim. And I have to say that the latter can perform many of Nextcloud's tasks without forcing me to spend half an hour setting it up or troubleshooting bugs every few weeks.

For file syncing, it has the rock-solid Syncthing container, while Memos and Immich can satisfy all your note-taking and media management needs. And if you’re still longing for Nextcloud’s neat UI, you can simply run it on CasaOS!