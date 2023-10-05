Your Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro isn't just a smartphone; it's an extension of your life. To protect and enhance your device, you need a case that goes beyond basic protection. Caseborne introduces its V Series cases and Clear Case ranges tailored specifically for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Don’t invest in the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro without the security of a phone case. Whether you enjoy showing off your phone’s unique style and colors to the world or want the ultimate level of protection and functionality, Caseborne has a case to suit your needs.

And if you want something to protect your phone that doesn't add too much bulk, the Thinborne range for Pixel 8 adds a mere 0.03-inch thickness so you can discreetly keep your phone comfortable in your pocket.

V Series for Pixel 8/8 Pro

Source: Caseborne

The V Series cases for Google Pixel 8/8 Pro are designed to provide robust protection without adding unnecessary bulk. The front and back design ensures comprehensive coverage, offering slim yet rugged protection. With up to 21 feet of drop protection, you can rest easy knowing your device is safe from unexpected accidents.

Embracing the convenience of MagSafe technology is a breeze with Caseborne's V Series cases. These cases are fully compatible with MagSafe, allowing you to effortlessly attach and use magnetic accessories while keeping your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro protected.

In addition to the case itself, Caseborne includes valuable accessories with your purchase. Each V Series case includes a handy belt clip holster, making it easy to keep your phone secure and accessible. Moreover, a tempered glass screen protector is included to safeguard your device's screen from those moments where you put your phone in your pocket alongside your keys, or accidentally place it face down on a table.

The V Series case is available on Amazon for $34.98, and you can take advantage of the 30% off coupon CBORNE30 to make your purchase even more budget-friendly. The whole package is great value for money; as well as the Pixel 8 case, there’s a tempered glass screen protector, and a belt clip holster.

Clear Case with MagSafe for Pixel 8/8 Pro

Source: Caseborne

If you want to show off your Google Pixel 8/8 Pro without compromising on protection, Caseborne’s Clear Case with MagSafe for Google Pixel 8/8 Pro is a great choice.

However, one issue many people find with clear cases is the chance of yellowing over time. This results in a horrible-looking case that you’ll probably regret paying for. Caseborne has resolved these worries by producing a case with 5x yellowing resistance, ensuring that your clear case maintains its transparency and pristine appearance for longer.

Magnetic accessories are a game-changer, and this clear case fully embraces the MagSafe experience. You can effortlessly attach MagSafe accessories while keeping your Pixel 8/8 Pro secure and stylish.

The Clear Case with MagSafe not only protects your device's body but also its precious screen and camera lenses. Two tempered glass screen protectors are included, ensuring your Pixel 8/8 Pro's display remains scratch-free. Additionally, the case features camera protection to prevent unsightly scratches and smudges on your lenses.

The Clear Case with MagSafe is available on Amazon for $21.98. To sweeten the deal, there’s also a 30% off coupon CBORNE30.