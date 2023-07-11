While you may want to use your phone without a case, it's a risky undertaking. Even if you've never dropped your phone, accidents can happen, and you can end up with a shattered back panel or, worse, a broken display. I learned that first-hand last week when my iPhone 12 slipped out of my hand as I was getting out of my car, and now I get a constant reminder of my poor decision every time I look at my phone's display. You can avoid a similar experience by ordering a case for your phone right away, and you can even save some money with these Prime Day deals on Caseborne's durable phone cases.

Caseborne offers a wide range of protective cases for several of the best smartphones on the market. Its Caseborne V lineup of cases offer all-around protection for your device with a multi-layer design for military-grade drop protection, while the R series and S series cases are great for those who want to keep their phone safe without adding too much bulk. As part of its sub-brand Thinborne, it also offers exceptionally thin aramid fiber cases with edge-to-edge coverage and a unique textured finish.

Caseborne's cases are available for several of phones, including popular models like Samsung's Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Google Pixel 7a, and the Galaxy A54. You can grab these at a 35% discount on Prime Day by following the links below.

Keep your phone safe with a Caseborne case

If you own one of the devices mentioned above, you should grab a Caseborne case for it right away and keep it safe from scratches and drops. Note that Caseborne offers cases for all three models in Samsung's Galaxy S lineup, including the Plus and Ultra variants. You can grab cases for the premium models by clicking on the link for the base model of the Galaxy S series device you own. The 35% discount will be automatically applied on checkout on top of the Prime Day deal price of the case.