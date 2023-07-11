Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

While you may want to use your phone without a case, it's a risky undertaking. Even if you've never dropped your phone, accidents can happen, and you can end up with a shattered back panel or, worse, a broken display. I learned that first-hand last week when my iPhone 12 slipped out of my hand as I was getting out of my car, and now I get a constant reminder of my poor decision every time I look at my phone's display. You can avoid a similar experience by ordering a case for your phone right away, and you can even save some money with these Prime Day deals on Caseborne's durable phone cases.

Caseborne offers a wide range of protective cases for several of the best smartphones on the market. Its Caseborne V lineup of cases offer all-around protection for your device with a multi-layer design for military-grade drop protection, while the R series and S series cases are great for those who want to keep their phone safe without adding too much bulk. As part of its sub-brand Thinborne, it also offers exceptionally thin aramid fiber cases with edge-to-edge coverage and a unique textured finish.

Caseborne's cases are available for several of phones, including popular models like Samsung's Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Google Pixel 7a, and the Galaxy A54. You can grab these at a 35% discount on Prime Day by following the links below.

  • Caseborne V for Galaxy S23 transparent background.
    Caseborne V for Galaxy S23
    $13 $25 Save $12

    $13 at Amazon
  • Caseborne V for Galaxy Z Fold 4 on transparent background.
    Caseborne V for Galaxy Z Fold 4
    $52 $80 Save $28

    $52 at Amazon
  • Caseborne V for Galaxy Z Flip 4 on transparent background.
    Caseborne V for Galaxy Z Flip 4
    $26 $50 Save $24

    $26 at Amazon
  • Caseborne V for Galaxy S22 on transparent background.
    CaseBorne V for Galaxy S22
    $12 $25 Save $13

    $12 at Amazon
  • Caseborne V for Galaxy S21 on transparent background.
    Caseborne V for Galaxy S21
    $10 $21 Save $11

    $10 at Amazon
  • Caseborne V for Galaxy Note 20 on transparent background.
    Caseborne V for Galaxy Note 20
    $10 $21 Save $11

    $10 at Amazon
  • Caseborne Hybrid Crystal Clear for Pixel 7a on transparent background.
    Caseborne Hybrid Crystal Clear for Pixel 7a
    $10 $16 Save $6

    $10 at Amazon
  • Caseborne Crystal Clear Case and Tempered Glass for Galaxy A54 on transparent background
    Caseborne Crystal Clear Case and Tempered Glass for Galaxy A54
    $12 $18 Save $6

    $12 at Amazon
  • Thinborne for Galaxy S23 transparent background.
    Thinborne for Galaxy S23
    $21 $40 Save $19

    $21 at Amazon

Keep your phone safe with a Caseborne case

If you own one of the devices mentioned above, you should grab a Caseborne case for it right away and keep it safe from scratches and drops. Note that Caseborne offers cases for all three models in Samsung's Galaxy S lineup, including the Plus and Ultra variants. You can grab cases for the premium models by clicking on the link for the base model of the Galaxy S series device you own. The 35% discount will be automatically applied on checkout on top of the Prime Day deal price of the case.