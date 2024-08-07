Key Takeaways Smartwatch cases protect screens from damage but add bulk and may not offer premium materials.

The best smartwatches are as much of a fashion and style statement as they are useful timepieces and wearables. Sure, you want a smartwatch that has performance chops, fitness tracking, and great app support, but you also want one that looks great on your wrist. Being that new Apple Watches and Wear OS devices can be quite expensive, adding a case to your smartwatch can be a great way to keep it safe and color it up with some unique flair. Style is subjective, of course, and some might perceive smartwatch cases as bulky and cheap rather than protective and stylish.

So, should one of the first things you do with your Apple Watch or Wear OS watch be to throw a case on it? That really depends on what you're after, what kind of watch you own, and where your priorities lie. However, it tends to align with the same debate on whether it makes sense to use a case on phones. People who see smartwatches as an investment likely want to keep them as protected as possible with an extra case, while those who view them as a tool for fitness and health tracking might want to push smartwatches to their limits without a case. Let's break it down and figure out whether using a smartwatch case is the right option for you.

Why you should use a smartwatch case

It'll help protect your screen from scratches, cracks, and other damage

The obvious reason to use a smartwatch case is for protection, but there's more to it than that. Wearables have glass screens just like our phones, and they can crack or scratch much like other types of electronic devices. However, smartwatches in particular will occasionally use sapphire glass, like Apple's sapphire crystal glass on the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 and titanium Ultra. Sapphire glass protects better against scratches, but is more vulnerable to cracks. The opposite is true of standard glass, such as the Ion-X glass Apple uses on the aluminum Apple Watch models.

So, regardless of which type of glass covering your smartwatch uses, it's going to be vulnerable to some form of damage. Ultra-rugged devices like the Apple Watch Ultra or Galaxy Watch Ultra have the best of both worlds, though. For example, the Apple Watch Ultra surrounds the sapphire crystal glass with a titanium chassis. The titanium protects against heavy blows and impactful shocks, while the sapphire crystal protects against scratches. You can mimic this design on any smartwatch by using a protective case.

Protective cases serve two main purposes. They serve as a physical barrier between your smartwatch and the elements, usually through a hard plastic, metal, silicone, or rubber casing. Of those options, the plastic, rubber, and silicone materials will likely absorb shocks and drops better than the metal. With that being said, the metal cases match the aesthetic of most smartwatches better and feel more premium. Aside from serving as a barrier, many smartwatch cases have raised edges that protect your screen from scratching easily. Some of the best cases even have built-in screen protectors for more peace of mind.

Protection isn't the only thing smartwatch cases are good for. A case can offer more style options than are typically offered, because smartwatches often only come in a few colorways. Changing the strap or band is one way to change things up, but cases with unique designs or colors are another great way to do so. An added perk of using cases is that you can swap them out over time without spending a fortune, all while keeping your wearable looking fresh on your wrist.

Why you shouldn't use a smartwatch case

They're bulky and might not look as good as your smartwatch

This Apple Watch case might blend right in, but not all of them do.

The main downside to using a smartwatch case is the weight and bulk they add to your wrist. Smartwatches are notoriously big, especially certain models, like the Galaxy Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Ultra. That's why some people refuse to wear a smartwatch altogether. Even the thinnest of smartwatch cases will add noticeably bulk to your wearable device, so you need to really consider whether the added protection or style is worth the extra bulk. Many of the more rugged smartwatch cases are considerably thicker, making for a much larger wrist presence for your smartwatch.

Again, style is subjective, but some people will certainly be hesitant to put a cheap case on their pricey smartwatch. Modern options come with aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium case materials, as well as sapphire glass options. It's tough to take those high-quality metals and cover them up with plastic, silicone, or rubber cases. There are a few cases that blend in nicely with common smartwatch models. But for the most part, it's hard to say that smartwatches with cases on look more premium than those without them.

I don't use an Apple Watch case

But that's because I have the Ultra, and I used to use a case

Personally, I've been on both sides of this debate. In the early days of the Apple Watch, I wore a Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case with a built-in strap on my Apple Watch Series 3. I'd put it on when I needed extra protection, like while running, hiking, or camping outdoors, and leave it at home while doing basic everyday chores. However, as Apple Watch models became more durable, cases became less necessary for me. I've used an Apple Watch Ultra for almost two years, and after plenty of rough handling, it's in as good of shape as ever.

You can't go wrong with either option. Cases are an excellent way to add protection and style to your smartwatch, but they're also bulky and make your device feel less premium. When in doubt, pick up a spare case to keep handy for situations where you know you might need that extra durability.