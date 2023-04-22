Earth Day is on April 22, and while many people try to make planet-friendly choices in their everyday lives, getting the companies that produce the goods we use to be more environmentally conscious is important. Making products that have less of an impact on the planet during the production process, are easily recyclable, and use more sustainable materials, is just as important as making a product that works.

This is especially important in the consumer electronics space. The devices that we all love to use, like all the amazing smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and more, all use loads of materials that can cause harm to the environment before they have even reached our hands. Many companies are trying to use more recycled and sustainable materials in their products and packaging. These efforts have even stretched to what's included in those boxes. Remember when we used to get headphones and chargers with our new smartphones?

But what's often overlooked when it comes to being environmentally conscious are accessories, like phone cases, cables, screen protectors, and more. They just end up in the trash. Thankfully, chargers and cables are able to work with more than a single device. Phone cases, however, only work for a single phone model and are generally pretty beat up by the time we're ready to move on. But what if there was something you could do? Well, brands like Casetify are working to give you that option with incentives beyond helping the planet.

Any case, any brand, all for the planet

Source: Casetify

Casetify is one of the best phone case brands for the biggest brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google. I've used their cases for a while now, and I've always appreciated the vast selection offered, the customization options, and the quality of the product. With billions of phone cases actively being used, think about the number that has been discarded over the years. So, what really stood out to me about this phone accessory brand is the Recastify program, which allows users to send in used phone cases from any brand, not just Casetify, at no charge aside from shipping. In doing so, you will get a 15% discount through its site and the fuzzy feeling that you have made an Earth-positive choice.

To be clear, Casetify isn't doing the recycling itself, instead partnering with TerraCycle's Zero Waste Box initiative along with other brands PopSockets. Another company that is helping to recycle phone accessories is Close The Loop, which works with Incipio, Case-Mate, and others.

Source: Casetify

What makes Casetify stand out though is the overall effort that goes into case recycling and the transparency into how the process works and how the company is working to become more sustainable. After collection, the cases are inspected and cleaned. Next, the parts are separated into the different materials that make up the case. Then, the parts are ground down into pellets and mixed with other scraps and bio-plastics so that they can all be melted to make a new case.

While efforts are made to produce them sustainably, these cases aren't just flimsy pieces of recycled plastic. These are well-designed with features to keep your phone protected while looking good. There is extra protection to the corners of the phone, a lifted camera ring to keep your phone's lenses safe, and a coating to eliminate up to 99% of bacteria.

According to the Casetify website, the company is on track to use 100% recycled plastics in all products it makes. But the company isn't just limited to plastics. Casetify details the different materials it uses for its accessories and why each one is chosen. Besides those recycled plastics, things like bamboo fiber are implemented thanks to the plant's highly sustainable nature.

We all have a choice

While this may seem like a sponsored post, it isn't. I was just very impressed when I found out what Casetify is trying to do. I'm happy to hear about the efforts other brands are making to reduce the amount of waste created by phone cases and other accessories.

There are plenty of reasons why the brand of your phone case matters, and getting one that is made using environmentally friendly practices is one of them. But it's also just as important to support what is being done after the sale of these accessories. Because the impact on the planet isn't only during production but what happens once you are done with it. Regardless of whether you choose Casetify or another brand, make sure when you're done that you dispose of the case in an Earth-friendly way.