Laptop cases present an interesting tradeoff. Even the best laptop cases add some protection to your computer but come with unnecessary bulk. Theoretically, if you're careful, you shouldn't need a case for your laptop if you use the device at a table or desk often. But accidents do happen, and laptops — especially MacBooks — can be costly to repair. Casetify has tried to add protection to your MacBook while providing customization options that are more visually appealing with the MacBook Impact Case.

That effort was mostly successful, as the MacBook Impact Case does look great while fortifying your laptop. But in doing so, Casetify's MacBook Impact Case makes your laptop a lot less comfortable to use. The company is known for making mobile device cases, where a large and rugged form factor might not hinder usability. In the case of a MacBook, you need to rest your palms or wrists on a case at nearly all times, so comfort is a must. For that reason, if you spend a lot of time typing on your MacBook, this case might not be for you.

About this review: This review was written after over a week of testing a Macbook Impact Case provided by Casetify. The company did not have input in this review.

Casetify Impact Case For MacBook Air (2022) Stylish and protective case 6.5 / 10 Casetify's Impact Case for the MacBook Air adds an extra layer of protection while providing customization options for your laptop. It has reinforced corners and a rubber bumper along the edges of the case, and clips on to your MacBook with ease. Like most cases, you can still access all of your ports as well. Pros Adds protection to ultra-thin MacBooks

Lots of customization options available Cons Rubberized corners are less comfortable

Heavy case could loosen MacBook hinge

Some designs can trap dust $88 at Casetify

Pricing and availability

Casetify's MacBook Impact Case is available for the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro, and it costs $88. Currently, the only way that you can buy the Impact Case is directly through Casetify. There are hundreds of different designs available, including a completely clear option. However, each design has a limited run, and products are frequently sold out or waitlisted.

Design

Great design meets solid protection

Photo: Brady Snyder

Casetify's MacBook Impact Case starts with a clear back panel accompanied by a reinforced black border on the sides and corners. The bottom of the case follows that same form, with a few changes. There's an oval-shaped collection of holes on the bottom of the case, presumably to let some heat dissipate from the computer. The MacBook Impact Case also has rubberized feet which fit around the existing ones built into the MacBook you're using. Plus, you have full access to all your ports.

I used the MacBook Impact Case with my M2 MacBook Air, but the case is also available for most new MacBook models. The design might differ a bit based on what MacBook you have, though. For example, the M2 MacBook Air doesn't have any fans and uses only passive cooling to keep the device cool and avoid throttling. That means Casetify didn't have to worry about things like airflow when designing the case, but that could be a consideration with new MacBooks Pro and older models.

As far as the actual customization goes, Casetify is unmatched.

The MacBook Impact Case's design, with rubber reinforcements in tow, definitely provides more protection than a naked MacBook. I certainly wasn't drop-testing my daily machine, but I'd be confident using this case regularly for protection.

One thing to note — especially with the Midnight colorway — is that they can trap dust and other particles between the case and your MacBook. That friction can scratch your device, which is why you might see scratches on devices that have been protected by a case from day one. This might not be a dealbreaker, but it's something to keep in mind.

As far as the actual customization goes, Casetify is unmatched. While the base version of this case comes with a clear back, there are literally hundreds of different designs and prints that can be substituted. I was sent a MacBook Impact Case depicting a wave, and it blended with the Midnight color of my MacBook excellently. With so many customization options available, it's all but guaranteed there's something for everyone.

Daily use

The same things that make it rugged also make it uncomfortable

Photo: Brady Snyder

Less than 10 minutes after starting to use the MacBook Impact Case, my wrists started to hurt. That's because the giant rubber bumpers that protect the MacBook from drops and knocks are extremely uncomfortable to rest your wrists and palms on. When typing on your laptop, your wrists and palms have to rest on this spot. While the naked MacBook is comfortable to use, adding the MacBook Impact Case makes it difficult to spend longer amounts of time typing without feeling pain.

The weight of the case is also an issue, and not just because it is heavier to lug around. The part of the case that attaches to your MacBook's screen is so heavy that, at certain positions, it will push the display either forwards or backward because of gravity. That's a serious problem because this added weight can wear down your MacBook's hinge over time. This could lead to your MacBook hinge being unable to hold itself up in certain positions because it is too loose in a few years.

Should you buy one?

Photo: Brady Snyder

You should buy the Casetify MacBook Impact Case if:

You want to add character and customization to your MacBook

You need more protection

You're willing to add bulk and weight to your MacBook

You should not buy the Casetify MacBook Impact Case if:

You spend a lot of time typing on your MacBook

You need to keep your laptop thin and light

A lot of the best MacBook cases come with compromises, but the tradeoff that comes with the Casetify MacBook Impact Case might not be worth the hassle. Sure, it'll protect your MacBook, but how often are you really in a position to drop your laptop? If the answer is "a lot," then the MacBook Impact Case might be the perfect solution for you.

But for most people, dropping a laptop would be a very rare occurrence, and likely wouldn't warrant the usability tradeoffs that come with Casetify's case. The reinforced bumpers do really make a difference in comfort on a daily basis, so people that spend hours a day on their laptop probably won't like this case. Plus, the effect of the case's weight on your MacBook's hinge is a significant concern.