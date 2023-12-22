Apple doesn't offer many different color options for the best MacBooks, so you usually have only a handful of finishes to choose from. That's part of why people add stickers, skins, and laptop cases to their MacBooks for more personal expression. However, all of those solutions have flaws, from bulky cases to stickers that can discolor your MacBook's aluminum finish over time. That's where the Casetify Snap Case comes in, offering an extremely thin, hard plastic case in many custom designs.

The case isn't without its downsides since it doesn't provide much extra protection and comes at a fairly high price point. But if you know about these flaws going in and view the Snap Case as more of a design accessory than a protective case, you'll enjoy it a lot.

About this review: Casetify sent us a Snap Case for the purposes of this review, and it had no input into its contents.

Casetify Snap Case for MacBook Slim laptop case Add style without the common drawbacks 8 / 10 Casetify's Snap Case for the MacBook Air lets you customize the look of your laptop, offering 960 different print designs. It's one of the slimmest hard shell cases out there, which makes it perfect for people who want to keep their MacBook looking and feeling thin. However, for the same reasons, it won't do much in the way of protection. Materials Plastic Number of Color/Pattern Options 960 Pros The case is only 1.8mm thick

There are plenty of design options available

It won't impact the usability of your MacBook Cons The case's overall design hasn't been updated in a while

It won't add much protection to your laptop

The case is on the expensive side of the price spectrum $62 at CASETiFY

Pricing and availability

Casetify's Snap Case is available for a few different MacBook models, but the one I tested was for the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. It retails for $62 on Casetify's website and is available in 960 different prints at the time of writing. You can't get the Snap Case anywhere else but from Casetify right now. However, the company does sell some products at Best Buy and Amazon, so it's possible the Snap Case will show up somewhere else in the future.

What I like

It's the thinnest laptop case I've ever used

Close

The best part of Casetify's Snap Case is that it's extremely thin, measuring just 1.8mm thick. During my week-long testing period, I routinely forgot that the Snap Case was installed while using my M2 MacBook Air like normal. It helps that the hard plastic case has a soft, matte finish that feels a lot more comfortable in the hand than most glossy plastic cases. It's not quite as premium as the polished aluminum that the MacBook Air ships with, but it's about as nice as a hard plastic case can feel.

Casetify also added thickness where it counts, equipping the Snap Case with four fairly large rubber feet. This helps raise your laptop above potentially dirty surfaces and gives your laptop a fighting chance if liquid spills on your workspace. Though these design choices won't add as much protection as another case, like Casetify's own Impact Case, I can definitely say I prefer the Snap Case. I was critical of the Impact Case because its over-protective design made it uncomfortable to use, and that can often be the same with protective laptop cases.

Unmatched customization is available

The Snap Case is better viewed as a fashion or design piece than what you'd typically think of as a "case." This is the area where the Snap Case excels, offering a whopping 960 different custom prints at the time of writing this review. There should be something for everyone here, from officially licensed designs to completely custom art. I was sent the Palm Snap Case for review, and I was stunned by the look and feel of the print.

For all that has been said recently about the quality and originality of Casetify cases, the Snap Case that I reviewed was extremely high quality. Besides the matte texture that I mentioned earlier, the actual print looked crisp with rich colors. The individual palm leaves were printed, leaving the original plastic material uncovered that wasn't needed. This gave the case a textured surface, allowing me to feel the palm leaves, which was a nice touch.

What I don't like

There are older design elements that serve little functional purpose

Although the Snap Case still looks modern, it appears that it's been unchanged from past versions of the case. The first indicator of that is the large grills on the bottom of the Snap Case, which were shipped for a case made for fan-less MacBook Air. Having these vents will indeed help with passive heat dissipation, and it'll prevent heat from being trapped between the plastic and your MacBook.

However, the bigger indication that the Snap Case hasn't been updated in a while is the product images found on Casetify's website. The product shots for the Snap Case for the M2 MacBook Air case show a MacBook with Thunderbolt 2 ports, which date back to at least 2015. This might not matter to some, under the old "don't fix what isn't broken" adage. But when asking buyers to spend more than $60 on a case, Casetify could have put a little more effort into refining the Snap Case's design.

You won't get much protection due to the slim form factor

It's also worth mentioning that the Snap Case really won't offer much in the way of protection. It'll serve as a barrier to scratches but not much else. The plastic material on the sides and corners is very thin, which helps the case keep a thin form factor overall. A consequence of this is that there isn't much material on the parts of the Snap Case that are most likely to face shocks and drops.

Should you buy the Casetify Snap Case for MacBook?

You should buy the Casetify Snap Case if:

You want a design-oriented MacBook case

You prefer a case with a thin, minimalist look

You should NOT buy the Casetify Snap Case if:

You want a protective MacBook case

You aren't interested in Casetify's custom designs

Although the Casetify Snap Case is clearly lacking in protection, that shouldn't automatically discredit it as a great case. The Snap Case is thin enough that you can use your MacBook with it installed and barely notice the additional thickness. Plus, it adds more character and style to your MacBook in a way that looks better and won't damage your laptop like a sticker or skin might. So, if you want to liven up your MacBook's appearance without doing anything permanent, the Snap Case is a great option.