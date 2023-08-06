Casetify has developed a reputation for creating functional, fashionable cases and accessories for mobile phones, and it offers more customization options than any other accessory maker. However, this sometimes comes at the expense of the products' functionality. For example, the company's MacBook case has an appealing design, but it was uncomfortable to use. Now, Casetify is expanding its Snappy line of MagSafe-compatible accessories, including the ambitious Cardholder Stand.

MagSafe accessories that hold cards and serve as smartphone stands are fairly common, but none are as slim as the Snappy Cardholder Stand. It features a purpose-built design that is intended to look as good as possible, and that includes being extremely thin. But developing a dual-purpose device and making it thin is a difficult task, and the Snappy Cardholder Stand does come with compromises. It only holds one card, and it features a build that feels flimsy. However, if you're looking for a stylish MagSafe stand that also happens to hold a card, the Snappy Cardholder Stand gets the job done.

About this review: This review was written after more than a week of testing a Snappy Cardholder Stand provided by Casetify. The company did not have any input in this review.

Casetify Snappy Cardholder Stand An intriguing design 7.5 / 10 Casetify's Snappy Cardholder Stand doubles as storage for a card of your choice and a stand for your iPhone. It's compatible with MagSafe, meaning it'll snap onto your phone or a compatible case with ease. The stand cleverly hides the card behind the stand mechanism, so it might deter potential thieves as well. Pros Only as thick as a few credit cards

MagSafe-compatible

Stand works in portrait and landscape orientations Cons Folding stand mechanism feels flimsy

Only holds a single card

Expensive for what it offers $42 at Amazon $42 at CASETiFY

Pricing and availability

The Snappy Cardholder Stand is one of the newer additions to Casetify's Snappy line of MagSafe-compatible accessories. It retails for $42 and is available directly from Casetify, where you'll find over 100 different designs and prints. These range from floral prints to limited-edition Spider-Man designs and other licensed collaborations. You can find the Snappy Cardholder Stand for that same $42 price at Amazon, but you won't find the same number of customization options at third-party retailers. If you buy a Snappy case and accessory from Casetify, you'll be able to bundle the two products together and save.

Design

Thin and light comes with compromises

Photo: Brady Snyder

From the outside, the Snappy Cardholder Stand has a fantastic build. The front of the stand has a glossy plastic finish and features the design of your choice. On opposite corners, you'll see the Casetify branding in the plastic made from recycled materials. On the back, there's a Snappy magnet array that is compatible with MagSafe and a soft plastic covering. It's nearly as thin as my Apple MagSafe Wallet, and considering that the Snappy Cardholder Stand also folds out into a stand, I'm impressed with how thin Casetify has made this accessory.

Photo: Brady Snyder

It's the inside of the Snappy Cardholder Stand that presents some concerns. By slightly pulling the bottom half of the Cardholder Stand, you'll be able to pull the front part of the accessory forward and use it as a stand. Internally, there's a folding mechanism that has its own magnets used to secure the stand in place. But this folding mechanism appears to be mostly fabric covering and flexible plastic. Over time, I'm worried that this mechanism might start deteriorating and outright snap. After only a week of use, there looks to be some wrinkles at the points where the stand folds, but there aren't any signs of damage yet.

Functionality

Is it a stand, a cardholder, or both?

Photo: Brady Snyder

With accessories that have multiple use cases, it's sometimes hard to determine what their primary purpose actually is. After using it for more than a week, the Snappy Cardholder Stand is clearly a stand before it is a cardholder. That's mostly because it only holds one card at a time, which won't replace the wallets of most people. Some who travel light could get away with a MagSafe wallet that holds two or three cards, like the ESR Geo Wallet Stand, but one card just won't cut it. As such, the Snappy Cardholder Stand is better suited for someone who still carries a wallet but wants to store an extra card on their phone for emergencies.

It's also clear that the Cardholder Stand is a stand-first accessory because it performs that function extremely well. Stands are only useful if they're there when you need them, like if you want to prop your phone up as a tripod or watch a quick video. Theoretically, the Snappy Cardholder Stand should always be there when you need it due to its thin form factor. Without a card inserted, the Snappy Cardholder Stand barely protrudes past the camera bump on my iPhone 14 Pro. That means you should hardly notice it's there. Although customer reviews have stated that the Snappy Cardholder Stand has weak magnets, my testing revealed the magnetic hold was comparable to Apple's own MagSafe Wallet.

Should you buy one?

Photo: Brady Snyder

You should buy the Snappy Cardholder Stand if:

You want a slim and stylish stand for your iPhone

You only carry one card or also carry a standalone wallet

You should not buy the Snappy Cardholder Stand if:

You're looking for a wallet replacement

You're not a fan of Casetify designs

Casetify's Snappy Cardholder Stand is a solid choice for iPhone users, and you can even use it with Android phones if you have the right case. There isn't an accessory as thin as the Snappy Cardholder Stand that provides the same functionality. It's a great stand, and the ability to hold an additional card for emergencies is a significant plus. If you can get past the durability concerns that might come with the stand's folding mechanism, the Casetify Snappy Cardholder stand is a fairly complete package.