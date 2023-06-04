Whenever you look to buy a device case, you have to find a balance between two factors: design and protection. There are plenty of cases that are sleek and look great, but they might not offer much in terms of protection. On the other hand, rugged cases that offer a lot of protection usually look bulky and dull. Casetify thinks it's found the perfect balance with its Ultra Impact Case, which is available for all the best iPads. The case features the unique designs that Casetify is known for, while also providing ample protection around the corners and edges.

Casetify cases, including the Ultra Impact Case, come at a high price point — and initially, I wasn't sure if I'd be willing to recommend it at around $82. But Casetify products are more of a stylish fashion statement, and they're one of the few cases that can truly be customized. People pay a lot of money for fashion, sometimes much more than the Ultra Impact Case costs. Plus, they're made out of recycled materials. So, if you're looking to express yourself through an iPad case, you can't really go wrong with the Ultra Impact Case.

About this review: This review was written after a week of testing an Ultra Impact Case provided by Casetify. The company did not have input in this review.

Casetify Ultra Impact Case for iPad Recommended case Casetify's Ultra Impact Case for iPad blends customization with protection. There are a ton of different colorways available, and you can even create a custom color and case on Casetify's website. Plus, the corners and edges are reinforced for added durability. Pros Lots of customization options

Supports Apple Pencil connectivity

Reinforced rubber corners Cons Expensive for what you're getting

Difficult to put on and remove

Glossy finishes attract fingerprints and dust $53 at Amazon $82 at Casetify

Casetify Ultra Impact Case: Pricing and availability

Casetify's Ultra Impact Case is available for a variety of iPads, including the iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (fourth generation and newer), iPad Pro (third generation and newer), and the iPad Mini (sixth generation). They retail for $82 and are available in hundreds of different designs. You can also customize your own through Casetify's website. There are some Casetify Ultra Impact Cases on Amazon, but there are only a small fraction of the design options available there.

The pinnacle of customization

Photo: Brady Snyder

The big selling point of Casetify products is their customization. A lot of case manufacturers try to offer as many different color options as possible, but Casetify takes it a step further. The company provides a bunch of different artwork options that are custom, and it'll also let you create your own. Through Casetify's website, you can create your own Ultra Impact Case that has things like your name or a short phrase in whatever color you'd like.

I was sent the Fuji Blossom case for my iPad Mini and the clear case for my iPad Pro. I wouldn't say that those options fit my style, but my girlfriend loved them, so it'll all depend on your personal preference. There are literally hundreds of different designs available on Casetify's website — not even including the custom ones you can design yourself — so chances are you'll find something to like.

A surprisingly durable option

Photo: Brady Snyder

Before trying out the Ultra Impact Case, I wasn't sure whether Casetify cases were durable enough to protect my devices. To my surprise, the Ultra Impact Case uses all the right materials in all the right places to provide a lot of protection. It uses a combination of hard and soft plastic to fortify your iPad, which is more than a lot of similar plastic cases can offer.

Most importantly, the case protrudes past the iPad's screen when it's installed and features corners reinforced with rubber. That means even if you drop your iPad flat on its screen or the corner, it has a chance to survive the fall unscathed. However, it doesn't offer protection from scratches, so it'd be best to pair the Ultra Impact Case with a great iPad screen protector.

Photo: Brady Snyder

The Ultra Impact Case is functional, too. It has a soft plastic groove that fits an Apple Pencil perfectly and allows it to connect and charge even with the case on. Since it's still a relatively slim case, it's comfortable to use and hold. I found myself missing a stand to prop up the iPad when using this case, but I definitely found it more comfortable than using the iPad without a case.

Casetify Ultra Impact Case: Should you buy one?

Photo: Brady Snyder

You should buy the Casetify Ultra Impact Case if:

You like to make a statement with your tech and want to show your style

You want a low-profile case for your iPad

You shouldn't buy the Casetify Ultra Impact Case if:

You need a kickstand or keyboard for your iPad

The $82 price tag is too high for your liking

Casetify's Ultra Impact Case exceeded my expectations, and although I don't think this case is for me, a lot of people will enjoy it. The technology you use every day might be the same as everyone else's products, but you can customize it and make it your own through cases. No company does that better than Casetify, which offers hundreds of colorways and personalized cases. That comes at a premium price, but when you're the best at making something, you can charge what you want for it.