For anyone who grew up with FurReal Friends or Tamagotchis, Casio’s latest offering — Moflin — might feel like a nostalgic throwback with a tech upgrade. Moflin is a small, fuzzy robot pet designed to be more than just a toy; it’s marketed as a mental health companion that helps reduce stress. But with a price tag of nearly $400, it’s definitely a luxury item.

A Fluffy Robot with AI Personality

Moflin looks like a cross between a guinea pig and something out of a Ghibli movie. Unlike other robotic pets, such as Sony’s Aibo dog, Moflin doesn’t walk around or fetch things. Instead, it’s designed to be held and cuddled, with soft movements and sounds meant to provide a calming experience.

What sets Moflin apart from other plushie-like toys is its AI brain, which helps it simulate emotional reactions and form bonds with its owner over time.

According to Casio, Moflin is able to recognize its main caregiver through voice and handling. The robot adjusts its behavior, responding with sounds and movements unique to that person. It’s all part of Moflin’s attempt to develop a "personality" and simulate emotions. However, you can’t see these emotions directly; you have to use a companion app to check on Moflin’s emotional state. The app also allows users to adjust settings, like turning down the volume of the robot’s sounds.

How Moflin Works

Moflin doesn’t have limbs or a face — it’s basically a fluffy ball of fur with subtle movements that simulate snuggling. Its recharging process even adds to the illusion of a living creature: instead of plugging it in, you place Moflin in a small "bed" where it "sleeps" while charging. A full charge gives around five hours of interaction time, and a shorter nap of about three and a half hours gets it ready to go again.

While Moflin’s primary selling point is its ability to bond with a human, its emotional range is limited. If neglected, Moflin can get "stressed" or "anxious," but these feelings don’t show up as obvious sad sounds or movements. You’ll only know if your robot pet is feeling down by checking the app.

The Price of Robot Companionship

Moflin is available for preorder for ¥59,400, which comes out to around $398. In addition, Casio is offering an annual subscription service called Club Moflin for ¥6,600 ($44), which provides discounts on repairs and fur replacements. The subscription isn’t mandatory, but given the possibility of accidents or wear and tear, it’s something potential buyers might want to consider.

A High-Tech Comfort Companion?

Moflin joins a growing list of AI-driven pet robots aimed at offering emotional support, similar to Qoobo, a headless robotic cat. However, its relatively simple movements and limited emotional displays might not appeal to everyone, especially given its high price. While some users might enjoy the comfort of having an AI pet that responds to their voice and touch, others might find it hard to justify spending almost $400 on a robotic plushie that doesn’t offer much beyond snuggles.

Whether Moflin is worth the cost depends on how much value you place on the emotional support it claims to provide. It may not replace the warmth of a real pet, but for those looking for a low-maintenance companion, it could offer some stress relief — if you’re willing to pay the price.