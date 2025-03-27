Summary Claim Cat Quest and Neko Ghost, Jump! for free on Epic Games Store before April 3rd, 2025.

Cat Quest offers a fun adventure with sequels expanding the series.

Neko Ghost, Jump! in early access, offers a unique platformer experience, switching between 2D and 3D views.

Cats make the internet go 'round, so it's only natural that there are plenty of games out there that star our favorite feline friends. If you're in the mood for a cute game but not for spending money, the Epic Games Store has two titles you can grab for completely free. However, they're not going to stay that way for long.

Cat Quest and Neko Ghost, Jump! are free to claim on the Epic Games Store

First up, we have Cat Quest. Released back in 2017, this game still holds up today:

Leap into a grand adventure in purrsuit of the evil Drakoth and your catnapped sister! Explore Felingard's huge overworld map, risk life and limb delving into dungeons for epic loot, and lend a paw to a furry cast of characters in a flurry of side quests.

Since the release of Cat Quest, the game has gone on to receive two more sequels, named—unsurprisingly—Cat Quest II and Cat Quest III. According to our sister website TheGamer, Cat Quest only gets better as each sequel releases, so this is the perfect time to try out the first of the series and see how it evolves.

Next up is Neko Ghost, Jump! which was a successful Kickstarter project released in 2022. Not a lot is known about this game, and it's still in early access, but the game store says it's a platformer where you can swap between 2D and 3D perspectives. Still, for the low, low price of nothing, it's worth a shot if you like the look of it.

Both games will go back to being full price on April 3rd, 2025, so grab them while you can.