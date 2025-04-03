​​​​​​

Summary Cat Quest II is currently free on the Epic Games Store until April 10th, so grab it quickly.

If you got Cat Quest I free last week, continue the adventure now with Cat Quest II.

Play as both cat and dog kings in Cat Quest II, featuring local co-op and new gameplay elements.

I'm always on the lookout for free games on PC. They appear more often than you may think; you just need to know where to look. The Epic Games Store is one of them, and this time, you can snap up Cat Quest II for the low, low price of nothing… if you're quick.

Related How GTA 6 Could Shake Up the Entire Gaming Industry GTA 6's release is causing publishers to shift plans, with some hoping it sets a new pricing standard.

Cat Quest II is free on Epic Games Store for a limited time

The Epic Games Store is well-known for giving away free games, and today is no exception. Cat Quest II is now free on the store, but you have to grab it before 10th April before the free window ends

If you're getting a sense of déjà vu, it's because Cat Quest I went free about a week ago. As such, this is a great way to continue your adventure if you grabbed the first one. Maybe keep an eye out for Cat Quest 3 going free soon.

Here's Cat Quest 2's description:

Under threat from a continuing war between the cats of Felingard and the advancing dogs of the Lupus Empire, CAT QUEST II tells the tail of two kings, brought together against their will, on a journey of paw-some discovery to reclaim their thrones. Play as both a cat and dog as you explore their kingdoms solo or with a friend! Quest in a world filled with magic, curious monsters, and go on a catventure like never before!

If you want to play this title on the go, check out how to install and play Epic Games Store titles on your Steam Deck.