Catalyst Black is a new shooter game from the makers of Vainglory

Vainglory is one of the memorable games that truly stood out back in the day. It’s a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) developed by Super Evil Mega Corp (SEMC). Vainglory easily deserved a seat on the best iPad games list. However, its servers were taken down back in 2020. Now it remains as a Community Edition that is nowhere as enjoyable. The good news for Vainglory’s fans is that SEMC is back with a new title — Catalyst Black. The game isn’t a MOBA or a sequel to Vainglory, unfortunately. Though it does feature some familiar graphics, despite the different gameplay.

Catalyst Black is already available in select regions — including Canada, Hong Kong, Sweden, and Indonesia. For those in an unsupported country, the wait will be over on May 25. You can already pre-register now on the company’s website to receive in-game perks and stay in the know. Additionally, you might win a high-end smartphone, AirPods, or cash if you reside in the US.

This game features a top-down view, similar to that of Vainglory. However, it’s a 10 vs 10 shooter, rather than a MOBA. You might notice some familiarities in the environments and design elements, but it lacks the lanes included in the previous game. And as you’d expect, Catalyst Black is a freemium game with optional in-app purchases. Players will be able to build their own character combinations — with 30+ guns, 12+ abilities, 15+ trinkets, and 6 primals.

Just like Vainglory, this game will work on older devices — with the minimum requirements being iOS 11 or Android 6. Additionally, Catalyst Black supports both touch controls and physical controllers. So users will get to compete using their preferred method. With the global release being less than a month away, it’ll be interesting to see whether this game gains the same popularity of Vainglory or faces a similar fate down the road.

