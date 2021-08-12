Catch some ghosts in Luigi’s Mansion 3, now on sale for $39

Nintendo released Luigi’s Mansion 3 for the Nintendo Switch back in 2019, and it ended up being even more well-received by fans and critics than the original installment on the GameCube. Like most Nintendo-published games, it doesn’t go on sale often, but right now it’s available for $39.25. That’s a decent savings from the usual price of $50.

Similar to the previous Luigi’s Mansion games, your goal is to capture ghosts and solve puzzles as Luigi, while wielding the Ghostbusters-like Poltergust G-00 vacuum. Mario and friends are trapped in the Last Resort hotel, where each floor has its own theme and boss fight. There’s even 2-player co-op, and a special online mode with up to 8 players.

In case you haven’t played any of the previous series entries (personally, I still need to get around to finishing Dark Moon on the 3DS), don’t worry, you’re not losing out on any important plot. You’re Luigi, you have a vacuum that sucks up ghosts, what else do you need to know?