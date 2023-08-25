We are just over a week away from Labor Day, but that isn't stopping the deals. We're already beginning to see some great Labor Day deals popping up, with many more to come. One thing you may not have thought to look for deals on would be the subscriptions and services that you use regularly. Oftentimes, we just accept these at face value and pay what is asked, but StackSocial offers big discounts on several popular services, like Microsoft Office, Costco and more.

StackSocial Labor Day Sale For a limited time only, StackSocial is dropping the price on some of its bestsellers ahead of the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend. These sales are set to run until September 5. See at StackSocial

The sale has nearly 30 different items at a discount, some of which are physical goods and others are digital services and subscriptions. Whether you're looking for a new toothbrush, computer, or want to get a Microsoft Office license for your new computer, you'll want to look here. Some of our favorites from the sale include:

These prices are good from now until September 5. Be sure to check out all the deals now to ensure you don't miss out on anything else you may be interested in. And check the details of each offer, as some of them have specific requirements, like being a new customer or only being able to install it on a single computer.