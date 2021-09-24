Get a certified refurbished pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for just $180

Sony makes some of the best wireless headphones around, especially when it comes to noise-canceling models. Sony unveiled the WH-1000XM4 last year, which is the company’s latest and greatest wireless flagship headphone model. If you act fast though, you can get a certified refurbished pair of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for just $179.99 on eBay, right down from their initial launch price of $349.99.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has up to 30 hours of battery life, support for both Bluetooth and auxiliary audio, multi-device pairing, and best-in-class active noise cancellation (ANC). The USB Type-C port for charging also comes in handy, as you can use chargers intended for other devices (most Android phones, MacBooks, iPads, etc.) with the headphones, instead of packing another proprietary cable. You can also download the Sony Headphones Connect app to adjust ambient sound settings and other options on your headphones.

Of course, these are refurbished, so you don’t get the same warranty as you would buying them new, even if they are certified Sony refurbished. Your return period lasts for 30 days, and any problems that arise after that will have to be dealt with on your own. Still, if you want a pair of flagship headphones, it might just be worth the plunge.

I personally use the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones, and they’re one of the best sets of headphones that I’ve ever used — both wired, and wireless. With stellar compatibility with Android smartphones, tablets, Windows computers, and even Apple products, they’re a fantastic pick-up if you like to consume media while on the go and at home.

There’s a limited quantity left, and the seller reports that more than 97% of its stock is sold. These headphones are sold by eBay seller “secondipity” which has 98.6% seller feedback. Because of the limited nature of this deal, you might want to act fast on this one.