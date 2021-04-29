CES 2022 will be held in Las Vegas next year as an in-person event

The Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, was completely digital this year as a precaution against the global coronavirus pandemic. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has now announced that the upcoming CES conference in 2022 will be returning to Las Vegas in an in-person format. Considering the widespread availability of vaccines, especially in the US, it does seem feasible to host the event in a physical format. The conference is scheduled from 5-8 January 2022, with media days preceding the conference on 3-4 January 2022.

Around 1000 brands are said to have committed to the event, including global brands like Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Daimler AG, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, and Sony. The entire event will also be available in a digital format for people who cannot travel to attend the conference in person.

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas – home to CES for more than 40 years – and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces. Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation,” said Gary Shapiro, president, and CEO, CTA.

Additionally, the CTA has said that it will follow all the coronavirus safety guidelines suggested by the CDC for the upcoming CES 2022. It will also comply with all state and local guidelines for Nevada and the city of Las Vegas to ensure the safety of all attendees.

It is expected that the Mobile World Congress (MWC) is also on track for an in-person format for this year, as the GSMA and Ministry of the Interior of the Government of Spain have announced details of an agreement to allow all registrants, including exhibitors, attendees, sponsors, and partners to enter Barcelona to attend the in-person event. MWC 2021 is scheduled from 28 June to 1 July.