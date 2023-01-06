CES 2023 is the most joyful time of year for technology fans. Not only does it bring new CPUs and GPUs, but we also get a ton of great laptops and accessories. However, there's one category that often gets overlooked: Chromebooks. 2022 delivered many great ChromeOS-powered devices like the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook and the Framework Chromebook, but based on what I've seen at CES 2023, it looks like this year will be even better.

First, HP came out strong with the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, which features many firsts for a ChromeOS device. Then, Acer revealed a really neat Chromebox that has its own display unit. Heck, there was even a new cloud gaming Chromebook from Asus that looks just as exciting. And these announcements were just the start. We looked at everything and can only be more pumped about what's next for ChromeOS devices.

The revival of Chromeboxes

CES 2023 ushered in the revival of the Chromebox. If you've ever looked at my list of best Chromeboxes, you might have seen that it doesn't contain devices with newer-generation Intel CPUs. Our top pick, and many other Chromebox units we've mentioned, max out with options for 10th-generation Intel CPUs. That proves it's been nearly three years since any OEM has released a new Chromebox with the latest from Intel.

Thankfully, that looks like it'll change in 2023. Two new Chromebox units are coming from different OEMs, and both should be exciting for ChromeOS fans.

The first is one I've already covered extensively here at XDA: the Acer Chromebox CXI5. Then there's the Asus Chromebox 5. Both are exciting, primarily because of their 12th-generation Intel CPUs. It might be true that 12th-gen is now last-gen (with the newly announced 13th-generation mobile chipsets just announced at CES), but the Chromebox CXI5 is one of the first Chromeboxes with these CPUs and with a release date. We had heard previously about the ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox announced by Lenovo, but that has yet to see the light of day.

I'm really excited to see what the performance and efficiency cores on these 12th-generation chips can offer for prolonged tasks like running kiosks or web servers. We've already seen them in actual laptops, but it's now cool to see them in desktop form.

However, we also can't forget how the Chromebox CXI5 has an optional modular display, called the Add-in-One 24 monitor. This alone is quite interesting since it finally shows how versatile Chromebox units can be. Just slide the Chromebox unit into a monitor, set up speakers and a webcam, and it can become an all-in-one solution where space is limited, like in a small office space. The Asus Chromebox 5 also has a unique build, with a QI charger at the top that, as far as I can tell, not even a Windows mini desktop has yet.

With Acer and Asus taking the lead and bumping their Chromeboxes with new Intel CPUs, it'll be interesting to see if Lenovo and HP do the same, along with third-party OEMs like AOpen. Either way, it shows Chromeboxes are making a comeback, and only time will tell if other manufacturers follow suit.

A Chromebook with features that even the Windows version doesn't have

It's not uncommon for laptop OEMs to release both Windows and Chromebook versions of a device. We've seen Lenovo do this in the past with their IdeaPad lineup, but at CES 2023 this year, HP announced its Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, which sits alongside the Windows-powered Dragonfly Pro. While HP has done this before with its Elite Dragonfly line, the Chromebook packs in a lot of features that even the Windows version doesn't have, including a lot of firsts for a Chromebook device.

I get that many people found this odd, but the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is the first non-cloud gaming Chromebook device with an RGB keyboard. That alone is pretty cool since I like my devices with a little extra bling. For comparison, the Windows version has a regular white backlit keyboard. Other than that, the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook comes with an 8MP webcam, which outdoes the Windows version's 5MP webcam. Finally, the device has four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 1,200-nit screen. The Windows version only has dual USB-C ports and a 400-nit screen.

HP is setting the bar pretty high for Chromebook features, just like it did with the Dragonfly Chromebook. It's almost as though HP wants you to pick up a Chromebook version of its flagship product rather than the Windows version. Whatever the case, I hope it's just the start of a long line of fantastic hardware. It is breathtaking to see, and I want other OEMs to release ChromeOS devices with similar features. A little competition never hurts anyone.

Cloud Gaming Chromebooks are here to stay

2022 ended with Google partnering with Asus, Acer, and Lenovo on new cloud gaming Chromebooks packed with impressive features like high refresh rate screens and RGB keyboards. Some critics argued that this was too niche since nobody really wants a Chromebook for gaming, so it's fascinating to see this trend continue into 2023. At CES, Asus announced yet another Chromebook designed for gamers, the Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip, proving that cloud gaming Chromebooks are here to stay.

Unlike its first Vibe CX34 Flip, this one is much more impressive. It features an RGB keyboard, a smaller 14-inch 144Hz screen, and 12th-generation Intel CPUs. The way I see it, If Asus is confident enough to release a second cloud gaming Chromebook, then there's definitely more coming from other OEMs too. We're looking forward to seeing what's next.

Will 2023 be the year of the Chromebook?

As I mentioned in my ChromeOS 2022 recap, Google really built up ChromeOS in 2022 by addressing concerns that the platform wasn't for gaming or video editing. Now, ChromeOS isn't just for web browsing. With CES 2023 showing fantastic new hardware, I have high hopes for Chromebooks, especially considering the rumors that Google won't make its own Pixel-branded Chromebooks anymore. It's now up to the OEMs to bring glory to ChromeOS, and at CES, we're already seeing that happen.