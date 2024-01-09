Key Takeaways Asus ROG is introducing redesigned versions of the Zephyrus G14 and G16 laptops, which will feature OLED monitors with G-SYNC support for improved visuals.

The new laptops will also prioritize AI-compatible hardware to enhance rendering speeds, providing an optimized gaming experience.

Apart from laptops, Asus ROG is launching the ROG Phone 8 series, designed specifically for mobile gaming, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and AI-powered tools for gamers.

Asus ROG has been releasing some great portable gaming devices lately, and we were especially impressed with the Asus ROG Ally. Now, the company is giving gamers on the go even more options with some gaming laptops and a new phone.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 get hardware refreshes for 2024

Image Credit: Asus ROG

First up, Asus ROG is releasing redesigns of its existing Zephyrus G14 and G16 laptops. These laptops will be the first in Asus ROG's lineup to feature OLED monitors with G-SYNC support. Asus ROG is also focusing on AI-compatible hardware to make rendering speeds faster. Here are the full specs for both:

Laptop Model ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) Processor AMD Ryzen R9 - 8945HS Series processor (8 Cores 16 Threads, supporting AMD RyzenTM AI and Windows Studio Effect, 16 TOPs AI Performance) Intel® Core Ultra 9 processor 185H (14 Cores, supporting Intel AI Accelerator NPU, 11 TOPs AI Performance) Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU Max TGP 90 W (with Dynamic Boost) Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU Max TGP 115 W (with Dynamic Boost) Display 14" ROG Nebula Display OLED 3K (2880 x 1800), 120 Hz / 0.2 ms, 100% DCI-P3, with G-SYNC VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 500 Pantone®Validated, Delta E < 12 Dolby Vision 16" ROG Nebula Display OLED 2.5K (2560 × 1600), 240 Hz / 0.2 ms, 100% DCI-P3, with G-SYNC VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 500 Pantone Validation, Delta E < 13 Dolby Vision Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X (onboard memory) Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X-7467 MHz (onboard memory) Storage Up to 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD Up to 4 TB (2 TB + 2 TB) M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD

The Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 and 18: laptops for power gamers

Image Credit: Asus ROG

Asus ROG also announced the Strix SCAR 16 and 18 models. Both of these laptops are very similar, both sporting an Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and up to 64GB of RAM. The main difference are the displays; while both of them have the same resolution and refresh rate, one uses a 16'' screen, and the other uses an 18'' one. As such, Asus ROG is aiming at giving gamers a powerful portable system no matter which option they pick. Here are the specs for both:

Laptop Model ROG Strix SCAR 16/18 (2024) Processor Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX (24 Cores 32 Threads, with up to 65 W TDP) Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU Max TGP 175 W (with Dynamic Boost) Display 16"/18'' ROG Nebula HDR Display Mini LED 2.5K (2560×1600), 240 Hz / 3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, with G-SYNC VESA DisplayHDRTM 1000 Pantone Validated Dolby Vision Memory Up to 64 GB (32 GB + 32 GB) DDR5 5600 MHz Storage Up to 4 TB (2 TB + 2 TB) PCIe 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD (RAID 0)

The Asus ROG Phone 8 series: for mobile gaming

Image Credit: Asus ROG

Last up is the Asus ROG Phone 8. This is a phone designed around mobile gaming, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 8533 Mbps of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also features AI-powered tools for gamers; for example, the X Capture tool can save game footage for sharing with friends, and the AI Grabber can take text from games for pasting elsewhere. Asus ROG will also ship an AeroActive Cooler that can reduce the phone's back cover temperature by "by as much as 26°C (96.8°F)."

The ROG Phone 8 will be available to preorder on Februuary, selling for $1,099.99 with 16GB/256GB of storage. There will also be a ROG Phone 8 Pro model with 16GB/512GB storage at $1,199.99, and a ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition with an included AeroActive Cooler X with 24GB/1TB storage at $1,499.99. Ypu cma also get the AeroActive Cooler X separately for $99.99