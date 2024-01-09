Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Quick Links

With CES 2024 now in full swing, we've seen a lot of innovation, and even a few world firsts. However, Asus is keen not to be left behind. The company has revealed its newest lineup to the world, which includes the world's first 14'' dual-screen OLED laptop.

The Zenbook DUO: for productivity enthusiasts

The star of Asus' CES 2024 lineup was definitely the Zenbook DUO. It's a 14'' dual-screen OLED laptop that can adapt to a wide range of different styles and is planned for a Q1 2024 release. With the keyboard attached, it works just like a laptop; detach the keyboard and connect it to the device via Bluetooth, and now you have two touchscreens to use. You can then adjust these two screens to your liking; you can keep the two screens in landscape mode and have a laptop where both surfaces are screens, or turn them around into portrait mode and use it like a more traditional desktop PC. Here are the specifications:

CPU

Up to Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor 185H

Display

Dual displays: 2 x 14" 16:10 3K (1920 x 1200 or 2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreens, 120 Hz refresh rate

Graphics

Intel® Arc Graphics

NPU

Dual neural compute engine: dedicated low-power AI engine with broad software support

Main memory

Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x 7467 MHz RAM

Storage

Up to 1 TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405 and UM3406: high-performance laptops to suit everyone

The Asus Zenbook 14
Image Credit: Asus

Asus also revealed the Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405 and UM3406. While they both have a sleek, lightweight design, both models are drastically different underneath the hood. The UX3405 uses an Intel Core Ultra 7 115H processor, while the UM3406 goes for an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor. Asus puts good emphasis on the AI capabilities of both processors, so it seems the company is producing a Zenbook 14 OLED for each architecture to give consumers more choices. Here are the specs:

Laptop Model

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3406

CPU

Up to Intel® Core Ultra 7 155H processor

AMD RyzenTM 7 8840HS processor

Display

14" 16:10 3K (2880 x 1800) Touch ASUS Lumina OLED NanoEdge display, 120Hz refresh rate

14" 16:10 FHD (1920 x 1200) ASUS Lumina OLED NanoEdge touchscreen, 60 Hz refresh rate

Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics

AMD Radeon graphics

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home

Main memory

Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x 7467 MHz RAM

16 GB LPDDR5x 7500 MHz RAM

Storage

Up to 1 TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD

Up to 1 TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD

The Asus TUF Gaming F16, A16, and A15 laptops: for the power gamer

The Asus TUF F16
Image Credit: Asus

Despite all of the productivity-focused products it announced at CES 2024, Asus didn't forget about its gaming laptops. The TUF Gaming F16, A16, and A15 laptops are designed for gaming on the go, with the F16 using an Intel Core i7 13650HZ processor, and the A16 and A15 using AMD Ryzen processors. Regardless of which you pick, you'll get at least a NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4060 Laptop GPU and up to 32GB of RAM.

Laptop Model

Asus TUF Gaming F16

Asus TUF Gaming A16

ASUS TUF Gaming A15

CPU

Intel® Core i7 processor 13650HX (6+8 Cores 20 Threads)

AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX (12 Cores 24 Threads)

AMD Ryzen 8000 series

Display

16" IPS FHD (1920 x 1080 or 2560 x 1440), 165Hz / 3ms 100% sRGB (supports PSR & overdrive)

16" IPS FHD (1920 x 1080), 165 Hz / 3 ms 100% sRGB (supports PSR & overdrive), or IPS 2.5K (2560 x 1600), 165 Hz / 3 ms, 100% sRGB (supports PSR & overdrive)

15" IPS 2.5K, 165 Hz / 3 ms, 100% sRGB

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4060 Laptop GPU

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4070 Laptop GPU

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4070 Laptop GPU

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Pro

Main memory

Up to 32 GB (16 GB + 16 GB) DDR5 4800 MHz (SO DIMM)

Up to 32 GB (16 GB + 16 GB) DDR5 5200 MHz (SO DIMM)

Up to 32 GB (16 GB + 16 GB) DDR5 5600 MHz (SO DIMM)

Storage

Up to 2 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD

Up to 2 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD

Up to 2 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD

The Asus Vivobook S 15/16 OLED and Pro 15 OLED: for every use case

The Asus Vivobook S15
Image Credit: Asus

The Asus Vivobook S 15/16 OLED is designed for productivity without skimping on power. They come with a choice of up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor or up to an AMD RyzenTM 9 8945HS with an OLED display and built-in graphics. Both processors are designed to utilize AI to speed up processing times.

Laptop Model

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED

Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED

CPU

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor with Intel® AI Boost NPU dedicated AI Engine, or AMD RyzenTM 9 8945HS with built-in RyzenTM AI

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor with Intel® AI Boost NPU dedicated AI Engine, or up to AMD RyzenTM 9 8945HS with built-in RyzenTM AI

Display

15.6" 16:9 3K (2880x1620) ASUS Lumina OLED slim-bezel NanoEdge display, 120 Hz refresh rate

16" 16:10 3.2K (3200x2000) ASUS Lumina OLED slim-bezel NanoEdge display, 120Hz refresh rate

Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics or AMD Radeon graphics

Intel Arc Graphics or AMD Radeon graphics

Operating System

Windows 11 Home / Pro support Copilot app

Windows 11 Home / Pro support Copilot app

Main memory

Intel: 16 GB LPDDR5X 7467 MHz RAM AMD: 16 GB LPDDR5X 7500 MHz RAM

Intel: 16GB LPDDR5X 7467 MHz RAM AMD: Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x 7500 MHz RAM

Storage

512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

For those who need more graphical fidelity, Asus has the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED. As the name suggests, it comes with a 15'' OLED screen and features an NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3050 GPU to render on it. The laptop features ASUS IceCool Pro technology, that uses three vents, two fans, and five heat pipes to keep the system cool while it's crunching away at graphically intense tasks. Asus plans to release the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED in Q1 2024.

CPU

Up to Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor

Display

15” 16:9 3K (2880 x 1620) ASUS Lumina OLED slim-bezel NanoEdge display, 120 Hz refresh rate

Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with NVIDIA Studio drivers

Main memory

Up to 24 GB LPDDR5x 5600 MHz RAM

Storage

Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

The Asus ExpertBook B5 and CX54 Chromebook Plus: for professional users

The Asus ExpertBook B5
Image Credit: Asus

Finally, there is the Asus ExpertBook B5, and its CX 54 Chromebook variant. The Asus ExpertBook B5 is aimed at bringing the professional laptop into the modern era, with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility plus options for a touchscreen. It also has options for a GPU up to an NVIDIA GeForceTM RTX 2050, an Intel CoreTM Ultra 7 processor, and 64GB of RAM under the hood. Meanwhile, the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is the first Chromebook to use an Intel Core Ultra processor and comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.