With CES 2024 now in full swing, we've seen a lot of innovation, and even a few world firsts. However, Asus is keen not to be left behind. The company has revealed its newest lineup to the world, which includes the world's first 14'' dual-screen OLED laptop.

The Zenbook DUO: for productivity enthusiasts

The star of Asus' CES 2024 lineup was definitely the Zenbook DUO. It's a 14'' dual-screen OLED laptop that can adapt to a wide range of different styles and is planned for a Q1 2024 release. With the keyboard attached, it works just like a laptop; detach the keyboard and connect it to the device via Bluetooth, and now you have two touchscreens to use. You can then adjust these two screens to your liking; you can keep the two screens in landscape mode and have a laptop where both surfaces are screens, or turn them around into portrait mode and use it like a more traditional desktop PC. Here are the specifications:

CPU Up to Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor 185H Display Dual displays: 2 x 14" 16:10 3K (1920 x 1200 or 2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreens, 120 Hz refresh rate Graphics Intel® Arc Graphics NPU Dual neural compute engine: dedicated low-power AI engine with broad software support Main memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x 7467 MHz RAM Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405 and UM3406: high-performance laptops to suit everyone

Asus also revealed the Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405 and UM3406. While they both have a sleek, lightweight design, both models are drastically different underneath the hood. The UX3405 uses an Intel Core Ultra 7 115H processor, while the UM3406 goes for an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor. Asus puts good emphasis on the AI capabilities of both processors, so it seems the company is producing a Zenbook 14 OLED for each architecture to give consumers more choices. Here are the specs:

Laptop Model Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405 Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3406 CPU Up to Intel® Core Ultra 7 155H processor AMD RyzenTM 7 8840HS processor Display 14" 16:10 3K (2880 x 1800) Touch ASUS Lumina OLED NanoEdge display, 120Hz refresh rate 14" 16:10 FHD (1920 x 1200) ASUS Lumina OLED NanoEdge touchscreen, 60 Hz refresh rate Graphics Intel Arc Graphics AMD Radeon graphics Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home Main memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x 7467 MHz RAM 16 GB LPDDR5x 7500 MHz RAM Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD Up to 1 TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD

The Asus TUF Gaming F16, A16, and A15 laptops: for the power gamer

Despite all of the productivity-focused products it announced at CES 2024, Asus didn't forget about its gaming laptops. The TUF Gaming F16, A16, and A15 laptops are designed for gaming on the go, with the F16 using an Intel Core i7 13650HZ processor, and the A16 and A15 using AMD Ryzen processors. Regardless of which you pick, you'll get at least a NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4060 Laptop GPU and up to 32GB of RAM.

Laptop Model Asus TUF Gaming F16 Asus TUF Gaming A16 ASUS TUF Gaming A15 CPU Intel® Core i7 processor 13650HX (6+8 Cores 20 Threads) AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX (12 Cores 24 Threads) AMD Ryzen 8000 series Display 16" IPS FHD (1920 x 1080 or 2560 x 1440), 165Hz / 3ms 100% sRGB (supports PSR & overdrive) 16" IPS FHD (1920 x 1080), 165 Hz / 3 ms 100% sRGB (supports PSR & overdrive), or IPS 2.5K (2560 x 1600), 165 Hz / 3 ms, 100% sRGB (supports PSR & overdrive) 15" IPS 2.5K, 165 Hz / 3 ms, 100% sRGB Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4060 Laptop GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4070 Laptop GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4070 Laptop GPU Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Main memory Up to 32 GB (16 GB + 16 GB) DDR5 4800 MHz (SO DIMM) Up to 32 GB (16 GB + 16 GB) DDR5 5200 MHz (SO DIMM) Up to 32 GB (16 GB + 16 GB) DDR5 5600 MHz (SO DIMM) Storage Up to 2 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD Up to 2 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD Up to 2 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD

The Asus Vivobook S 15/16 OLED and Pro 15 OLED: for every use case

The Asus Vivobook S 15/16 OLED is designed for productivity without skimping on power. They come with a choice of up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor or up to an AMD RyzenTM 9 8945HS with an OLED display and built-in graphics. Both processors are designed to utilize AI to speed up processing times.

Laptop Model Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED CPU Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor with Intel® AI Boost NPU dedicated AI Engine, or AMD RyzenTM 9 8945HS with built-in RyzenTM AI Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor with Intel® AI Boost NPU dedicated AI Engine, or up to AMD RyzenTM 9 8945HS with built-in RyzenTM AI Display 15.6" 16:9 3K (2880x1620) ASUS Lumina OLED slim-bezel NanoEdge display, 120 Hz refresh rate 16" 16:10 3.2K (3200x2000) ASUS Lumina OLED slim-bezel NanoEdge display, 120Hz refresh rate Graphics Intel Arc Graphics or AMD Radeon graphics Intel Arc Graphics or AMD Radeon graphics Operating System Windows 11 Home / Pro support Copilot app Windows 11 Home / Pro support Copilot app Main memory Intel: 16 GB LPDDR5X 7467 MHz RAM AMD: 16 GB LPDDR5X 7500 MHz RAM Intel: 16GB LPDDR5X 7467 MHz RAM AMD: Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x 7500 MHz RAM Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

For those who need more graphical fidelity, Asus has the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED. As the name suggests, it comes with a 15'' OLED screen and features an NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3050 GPU to render on it. The laptop features ASUS IceCool Pro technology, that uses three vents, two fans, and five heat pipes to keep the system cool while it's crunching away at graphically intense tasks. Asus plans to release the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED in Q1 2024.

CPU Up to Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor Display 15” 16:9 3K (2880 x 1620) ASUS Lumina OLED slim-bezel NanoEdge display, 120 Hz refresh rate Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with NVIDIA Studio drivers Main memory Up to 24 GB LPDDR5x 5600 MHz RAM Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

The Asus ExpertBook B5 and CX54 Chromebook Plus: for professional users

Finally, there is the Asus ExpertBook B5, and its CX 54 Chromebook variant. The Asus ExpertBook B5 is aimed at bringing the professional laptop into the modern era, with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility plus options for a touchscreen. It also has options for a GPU up to an NVIDIA GeForceTM RTX 2050, an Intel CoreTM Ultra 7 processor, and 64GB of RAM under the hood. Meanwhile, the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is the first Chromebook to use an Intel Core Ultra processor and comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.