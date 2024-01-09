Quick Links
With CES 2024 now in full swing, we've seen a lot of innovation, and even a few world firsts. However, Asus is keen not to be left behind. The company has revealed its newest lineup to the world, which includes the world's first 14'' dual-screen OLED laptop.
The Zenbook DUO: for productivity enthusiasts
The star of Asus' CES 2024 lineup was definitely the Zenbook DUO. It's a 14'' dual-screen OLED laptop that can adapt to a wide range of different styles and is planned for a Q1 2024 release. With the keyboard attached, it works just like a laptop; detach the keyboard and connect it to the device via Bluetooth, and now you have two touchscreens to use. You can then adjust these two screens to your liking; you can keep the two screens in landscape mode and have a laptop where both surfaces are screens, or turn them around into portrait mode and use it like a more traditional desktop PC. Here are the specifications:
|
CPU
|
Up to Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor 185H
|
Display
|
Dual displays: 2 x 14" 16:10 3K (1920 x 1200 or 2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreens, 120 Hz refresh rate
|
Graphics
|
Intel® Arc Graphics
|
NPU
|
Dual neural compute engine: dedicated low-power AI engine with broad software support
|
Main memory
|
Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x 7467 MHz RAM
|
Storage
|
Up to 1 TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD
The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405 and UM3406: high-performance laptops to suit everyone
Asus also revealed the Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405 and UM3406. While they both have a sleek, lightweight design, both models are drastically different underneath the hood. The UX3405 uses an Intel Core Ultra 7 115H processor, while the UM3406 goes for an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor. Asus puts good emphasis on the AI capabilities of both processors, so it seems the company is producing a Zenbook 14 OLED for each architecture to give consumers more choices. Here are the specs:
|
Laptop Model
|
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405
|
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3406
|
CPU
|
Up to Intel® Core Ultra 7 155H processor
|
AMD RyzenTM 7 8840HS processor
|
Display
|
14" 16:10 3K (2880 x 1800) Touch ASUS Lumina OLED NanoEdge display, 120Hz refresh rate
|
14" 16:10 FHD (1920 x 1200) ASUS Lumina OLED NanoEdge touchscreen, 60 Hz refresh rate
|
Graphics
|
Intel Arc Graphics
|
AMD Radeon graphics
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Main memory
|
Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x 7467 MHz RAM
|
16 GB LPDDR5x 7500 MHz RAM
|
Storage
|
Up to 1 TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD
|
Up to 1 TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD
The Asus TUF Gaming F16, A16, and A15 laptops: for the power gamer
Despite all of the productivity-focused products it announced at CES 2024, Asus didn't forget about its gaming laptops. The TUF Gaming F16, A16, and A15 laptops are designed for gaming on the go, with the F16 using an Intel Core i7 13650HZ processor, and the A16 and A15 using AMD Ryzen processors. Regardless of which you pick, you'll get at least a NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4060 Laptop GPU and up to 32GB of RAM.
|
Laptop Model
|
Asus TUF Gaming F16
|
Asus TUF Gaming A16
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15
|
CPU
|
Intel® Core i7 processor 13650HX (6+8 Cores 20 Threads)
|
AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX (12 Cores 24 Threads)
|
AMD Ryzen 8000 series
|
Display
|
16" IPS FHD (1920 x 1080 or 2560 x 1440), 165Hz / 3ms 100% sRGB (supports PSR & overdrive)
|
16" IPS FHD (1920 x 1080), 165 Hz / 3 ms 100% sRGB (supports PSR & overdrive), or IPS 2.5K (2560 x 1600), 165 Hz / 3 ms, 100% sRGB (supports PSR & overdrive)
|
15" IPS 2.5K, 165 Hz / 3 ms, 100% sRGB
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4060 Laptop GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4070 Laptop GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4070 Laptop GPU
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Main memory
|
Up to 32 GB (16 GB + 16 GB) DDR5 4800 MHz (SO DIMM)
|
Up to 32 GB (16 GB + 16 GB) DDR5 5200 MHz (SO DIMM)
|
Up to 32 GB (16 GB + 16 GB) DDR5 5600 MHz (SO DIMM)
|
Storage
|
Up to 2 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
Up to 2 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
Up to 2 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD
The Asus Vivobook S 15/16 OLED and Pro 15 OLED: for every use case
The Asus Vivobook S 15/16 OLED is designed for productivity without skimping on power. They come with a choice of up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor or up to an AMD RyzenTM 9 8945HS with an OLED display and built-in graphics. Both processors are designed to utilize AI to speed up processing times.
|
Laptop Model
|
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED
|
Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED
|
CPU
|
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor with Intel® AI Boost NPU dedicated AI Engine, or AMD RyzenTM 9 8945HS with built-in RyzenTM AI
|
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor with Intel® AI Boost NPU dedicated AI Engine, or up to AMD RyzenTM 9 8945HS with built-in RyzenTM AI
|
Display
|
15.6" 16:9 3K (2880x1620) ASUS Lumina OLED slim-bezel NanoEdge display, 120 Hz refresh rate
|
16" 16:10 3.2K (3200x2000) ASUS Lumina OLED slim-bezel NanoEdge display, 120Hz refresh rate
|
Graphics
|
Intel Arc Graphics or AMD Radeon graphics
|
Intel Arc Graphics or AMD Radeon graphics
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home / Pro support Copilot app
|
Windows 11 Home / Pro support Copilot app
|
Main memory
|
Intel: 16 GB LPDDR5X 7467 MHz RAM AMD: 16 GB LPDDR5X 7500 MHz RAM
|
Intel: 16GB LPDDR5X 7467 MHz RAM AMD: Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x 7500 MHz RAM
|
Storage
|
512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|
Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
For those who need more graphical fidelity, Asus has the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED. As the name suggests, it comes with a 15'' OLED screen and features an NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3050 GPU to render on it. The laptop features ASUS IceCool Pro technology, that uses three vents, two fans, and five heat pipes to keep the system cool while it's crunching away at graphically intense tasks. Asus plans to release the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED in Q1 2024.
|
CPU
|
Up to Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 processor
|
Display
|
15” 16:9 3K (2880 x 1620) ASUS Lumina OLED slim-bezel NanoEdge display, 120 Hz refresh rate
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with NVIDIA Studio drivers
|
Main memory
|
Up to 24 GB LPDDR5x 5600 MHz RAM
|
Storage
|
Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
The Asus ExpertBook B5 and CX54 Chromebook Plus: for professional users
Finally, there is the Asus ExpertBook B5, and its CX 54 Chromebook variant. The Asus ExpertBook B5 is aimed at bringing the professional laptop into the modern era, with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility plus options for a touchscreen. It also has options for a GPU up to an NVIDIA GeForceTM RTX 2050, an Intel CoreTM Ultra 7 processor, and 64GB of RAM under the hood. Meanwhile, the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is the first Chromebook to use an Intel Core Ultra processor and comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.