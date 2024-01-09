Key Takeaways Cherry Xtrfy debuts a range of gaming accessories, including the MX 3.1 keyboard and five new gaming mice, to cater to gamers of all playstyles.

The new MX 3.1 keyboard features improved Cherry MX2A switches for a longer lifespan, better noise reduction, and enhanced actuation, releasing in Q2 2024 for $129.

Cherry introduces the Ngale X and Ngale R microphones, offering studio-grade audio at different price points, along with the Ngale Boom Arm, all set to launch in Q2 2024 with prices ranging from $109 to $189.

After Cherry acquired Xtrfy in December 2022, the two have been working on producing new accessories for gamers everywhere. Now, during CES 2024, the company is once again proving that it wants to make a big mark in the gaming industry. Cherry Xtrfy has revealed a wide range of different gaming accessories, from keyboards to microphones.

Cherry's new MX 3.1 keyboard: designed for gamers

Image Credit: Cherry

First up, Cherry revealed the MX 3.1 keyboards. These use the new Cherry MX2A keyboard switches, which improve upon the popular Cherry MX switches by giving the keys a longer lifespan, better noise reduction, and a better feeling of actuation. Cherry Xtrfy will release the keyboard in Q2 2024 for $129.

Cherry's new range of gaming mice: one for every playstyle

Image Credit: Cherry

Cherry also announced five new mice for their lineup, including the M64 Wireless and M68 Wireless mice. The M64 Wireless mouse has a symmetrical design to it, while the M68 Wireless mouse is curved for better ergonomics. Both devices have a "Pro" variant with an 8000 Hz refresh rate, polling every 0.125 milliseconds. For the budget-orientated gamer, Cherry also revealed the M50 Wireless mouse, a mid-range mouse that comes with a wired version. These will all be released in Q2 2024, with both the M64 and M68 costing $99, their Pro versions costing $139, and the M50 starting at $49.

The Cherry Ngale microphone series: for gamers and content creators

Image Credit: Cherry

Cherry introduced two microphones into its range. First is the Ngale X, which provides "studio-grade audio at a non-studio price." It can plug into both USB and XLR ports, and while it's designed for a boom arm, it can be mounted on a desk arm instead. Cherry also announced the Ngale R, a cheaper variant that's ideal for gamers who don't need professional-level quality. This microphone uses USB and uses a stylish RGB design that makes it stand out.

Both of these microphones are compatible with the Cherry Ngale Boom Arm that helps prop up the microphone. Cherry aims to release all three products in Q2 2024, with a price tag of $189 for the Ngale X, $119 for the Ngale R, and $109 for the Ngale Boom Arm.

The Cherry GP5 Amnis Blue mousepad: for a stylish look

Image Credit: Cherry

Finally, Cherry revealed the GP5 Amnis Blue mousepad, which "was last seen winning the final CS:GO Major and the BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2023 in Counter-Strike 2." Cherry calls the mousepad its "smoothest cloth surface yet," and comes in a variety of sizes. Pricing for the Amnis Blu starts at $21 for a medium-sized mat and tops off at $43 for an XL-sized one.