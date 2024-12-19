Summary Lenovo's "rolling laptop" set to debut at CES 2025 with a screen that extends upwards like a technical giraffe.

Renders show the laptop looking like a regular model in default mode, with the screen ascending to add more screen space when needed.

The laptop's cost and internal hardware are still unknown but are expected to be revealed at CES 2025.

The grand CES event is coming soon, and it's always a wild ride. We usually see a ton of powerful and amazing devices, but also our fair share of the strange and wonderful. Such is the case of a leak revealing that Lenovo is going to show off a new laptop that can extend its screen upward like a technological giraffe.

Lenovo's "rolling laptop" is scheduled to appear at CES 2025

As spotted by Neowin, X user Evan Blass shared renders of the laptop in a limited post. The renders look just like the model that Lenovo showed off a few years ago, which you can see in the above video.

In its default mode, the laptop will look and feel like a regular laptop. Then, with a press of a button, the monitor will begin to slowly ascent and add more screen real estate to the bottom. It looks really handy if you want to read more of an article at once or check out two windows at the same time.

Unfortunately, only the renders have leaked so far. As such, we have zero idea as to how much this laptop will cost, or what the internal hardware looks like. However, with CES 2025 just around the corner, we shouldn't have to wait long to see this new laptop in action.

If you missed out on last year's CES, you'll likely be unaware of how strange things can get. As such, now would be a great time to familiarise yourself with the weirdest but coolest laptops revealed at CES 2024 so you can get an idea of how wild things can get during this huge event.