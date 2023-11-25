myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control $17 $30 Save $13 Chamberlain Smart Garage Control can remotely control your garage door using the myQ app. It also works with smart home platforms, including Google Assistant, Amazon Key, IFTTT, and more. $17 at Amazon

Cyber Monday always promises deals galore, offering an incredible opportunity to buy the product you always wanted at a mouth-watering discounted price. And if that product is a Chamberlain Smart garage controller, you're in luck! Amazon currently has a major price drop, helping you save as much as 42% off the original price. This controller is usually priced at $30 on Amazon, but this rare discount brings it down to just $17.48. However, this is an extremely limited-time deal. Once a certain amount is claimed, the deal is over, so you'll want to pick one up fast.

What's great about Chamberlain Smart Garage Control

The Chamberlain Smart Garage Control is more than just a garage opener. You can use it to control your garage door from anywhere, as long as it's connected to your Wi-Fi. You can also install the myQ app on your smartphone to receive notifications when your garage door opens and closes, and receive alerts if there is an issue. It also allows you to schedule actions. For example, the app can create a schedule to open the door every morning at 10 a.m. or close when it's dark out and everybody's home.

You can use the Chamberlain Smart Garage Control with various smart platforms, including Google Assistant, IFTTT, and Amazon Key, so you can set it up with an Amazon Echo device. This means that instead of opening the myQ app, you can simply use your voice to open, close, and check the status of your garage door using Google Assistant. All of this makes it way easier to control your garage door. If this is the one you're looking for, there is no better time to buy one for yourself or your loved ones.