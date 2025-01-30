While Amazon has never said exactly how many customers it has, a lot of people use Eero routers in their homes — and many people are still using the default, out-of-the-box settings. You could be missing out on speed or dealing with minor annoyances that a few quick tweaks could correct. All you need to do is take the time to customize your router's settings within the Eero app. And here's the best part: you don't need an extensive understanding of networking to do it.

Working with your router and changing network settings can feel intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. These step-by-step instructions will help you get better speeds and a more stable connection and improve the security of your home network.

7 Enable client steering

It will prioritize traffic

Client steering will automatically connect a given device to the strongest (and usually closest) access point to a network. For example, if you have a mesh router with one transmitter in the living room and one in the bedroom, your phone will connect to the one in your bedroom at night and the other one during the day when you're closer to it.

1. Open the Eero app.

2. Tap Settings -> Network settings.

3. Scroll down to the Wireless subheading, tap Client steering, and turn on the toggle.

Close

6 Enable Smart Queue Management (SQM)

Give bandwidth where it's needed

If you live with someone else, turning on queue management can help optimize performance. Certain types of web traffic like online gaming , video calls, and voice calls, demand a minimum level of bandwidth, and enabling SQM will allow your Eero system to automatically prioritize traffic.

1. Open the Eero app.

2. Tap Settings -> Network settings.

3. Scroll to the Network services subheading and tap SQM.

4. Tap the toggle to flip it On.