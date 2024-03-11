Key Takeaways Microsoft is rolling out design changes to Windows in compliance with Europe's Digital Markets Act by April 2024.

Data from non-Microsoft apps in Windows will not be used to compete against app providers.

LinkedIn users can now disconnect core experiences from other services for more privacy but less personalization.

Back in November 2023, Microsoft announced that it is making some changes to Windows in order to comply with Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is now in effect. A few days ago, Google also made modifications to its Search service and Chrome browser, and now, Microsoft has confirmed the rollout of several revisions across Windows, Bing, user data, and LinkedIn.

What changes is Microsoft making to Windows?

Microsoft already released DMA changes to Windows in November as a preview, but it is now making these design alterations available generally to all its customers in the European Economic Area (EEA). These updates are now rolling out and will be automatically installed through Windows Update by April 2024.

Microsoft has boasted that Windows already complied with some core requirements of the DMA. For example, the law requires the OS' users to be able to install applications and other storefronts without requiring intervention and explicit permission from the Redmond tech firm; Windows already allows this. Similarly, software developers and distributors should be able to form direct commercial relationships with their customers for the sake of payments, promotions, identity, and data sharing; Windows allows this already too.

However, Microsoft still had to implement some changes in Windows to comply with the DMA. The Edge browser and Bing search can now be uninstalled from Windows through standard removal processes instead of something convoluted and difficult for the average user. Importantly, third-party web developers can now use Microsoft's documentation and guidance to offer search functionality via any browser when the search box in Windows taskbar is utilized. In the same vein, developers can leverage widgets to populate data from a third-party news feed in the same way that Microsoft Edge utilizes. Finally, Windows users in the EEA will no longer be automatically signed in to Microsoft Start services, Edge, and Bing when they set up a PC.

What about the user data being utilized by Windows?

A rather interesting change made to the way user data is handled in Windows PCs is that Microsoft will ensure that any data it collects from non-Microsoft applications for the purpose of telemetry, crash diagnosis, or bugs will not be used by the firm to compete against the app's providers. Additionally, the Redmond giant will also offer new consent screens when it is giving users the choice of combining Windows data with that belonging to other Microsoft services and products.

LinkedIn has some changes too

When it comes to LinkedIn users, Microsoft is offering them the ability to disconnect their core LinkedIn experience with other services like those related to jobs, marketing, and learning verticals. However, the company has cautioned that the user experience will not be as personalized if this link is severed.

There are other changes rolling out to the data access experience too. New APIs are being offered to customers and their authorized third-party applications to download personal LinkedIn data on a continuous basis. LinkedIn Page admins can leverage similar functionalities to export the data of their pages, provided that their members have consented to it. Lastly, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions customers can now collaborate with independent ad verification partners to "verify their advertisement inventory" through the ad verification API. If you're interested in finding out the full details of changes related to the DMA across Microsoft services and the company's compliance report, head over to the dedicated web page here.