Like so many right now, I am overjoyed that the Nintendo Switch 2 is due to arrive before the end of this year. This coming March, the console will officially be 8 years old, and it has been in need of a hardware upgrade, but there's a lot more than just the hardware that needs an upgrade.

Even when the Nintendo Switch was brand new, parts of the experience made it feel old. Not having Bluetooth functionality turned on when the console launched was one of those things, and the Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) experience was another. I already struggle with the feeling that my subscription to Nintendo Switch Online is worth it, so with the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, it's time for Nintendo to make a few fundamental changes to its Nintendo Switch Online service.

3 Exclusive store discounts for all games

Anything to mitigate the Switch tax

Source: Nintendo

Firstly, I appreciate that some of the best games are available on Nintendo Switch as part of its game voucher feature. Getting a discount whenever I want one on two Nintendo-published games, which are also usually the ones that rarely go on sale, is nice. What about every other game on the eShop?

I get discounts on games when I buy them on the PlayStation Store, simply for having a PlayStation Plus subscription. I get discounts on games when I buy them on the Xbox Store because I have an Xbox Game Pass subscription. In both cases, the games these discounts can apply to aren't limited by their publisher. There are plenty of good ways in which Nintendo stands out from PlayStation and Xbox, but this is not one of them.

2 The option to buy classic NES, SNES, N64, Game Boy, and Game Boy Advance games

Just give me a chance, at least