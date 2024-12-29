Windows 11 is awful in many ways. There is no denying it, and one of the main reasons is all the ads. Microsoft seems completely focused on stuffing Windows 11 with features designed to steal your attention or trick you into using their products instead of what you actually want. From the moment you boot up a new Windows laptop and open Edge to download Chrome, you are met with ads urging you to choose Microsoft’s offerings.

Click the Widgets button, and you see ads. Open the Start menu, and there are ads. Use Edge, and you are bombarded with a Discover feed full of news glurge. There are way too many ads, and if you are fed up with them too, here are some ways to get rid of most of them.

5 Tweak privacy settings

Get rid of those ad personalization features

The first thing you should do is disable ad personalization features. This includes turning off the use of your advertising ID, revoking websites’ access to your language list, and preventing Windows from tracking the apps you open. In case you’re unfamiliar, Windows generates a unique advertising ID for each user. This ID allows app developers and advertisers to associate personal data with your advertising ID to show you personalized ads.

To disable these ad personalization features, open Settings and navigate to Privacy & security. Under the section labeled Windows permissions, click General.

To reduce system-wide advertising, toggle off the option for Let apps show me personalized ads by using my advertising ID. Do the same for Show me suggested content in the Settings app. Consider switching off the other two options on this page, as they allow Windows to track your behavior.

4 Block unwanted notifications

You don't need to see all those notifications

I have a love-hate relationship with notifications. Calendar and email notifications are lifesavers for me, and text notifications from apps like WhatsApp and Telegram are also useful. However, everything else feels like a distraction, especially on a desktop. Things get worse when Windows disguises ads as important notifications.

If you’re also tired of these interruptions, you can disable them by going to Settings -> System -> Notifications.

Scroll down to the bottom to find Additional settings, click to expand it, and uncheck the options for Get tips and suggestions when using Windows, Suggest ways to get the most out of Windows and finish setting up this device, and Show the Windows welcome experience after updates and when signed in to show what’s new and suggested.

While you’re at it, turn off notifications for any app that constantly spams you. Some apps might not show up in this list. In those cases, you will need to open the app itself and disable alerts through its notification settings.

3 Disable news feed from the Widget panel

The news stories aren't helping anyone

The Widget panel, which appears when you click or hover over the button next to the Start menu, covers a good chunk of screen real estate. It shows things like a bucket load of news headlines, stock prices, and the weather. It was previously impossible to disable the news feed, but Microsoft has changed its approach and now lets you use the widget panel without seeing any unwanted news headlines.

To turn it off, press the Windows key + W to open the Widgets board. In the upper-right corner of the board, click the Settings option (gear icon). From the menu, select Show or hide feeds and toggle off the switch next to Feeds. When a confirmation pop-up appears, click Turn off. The next time you open the Widgets board, the news feed will no longer appear.

2 Hide ads in Microsoft Edge

Edge is a lot better without Discover and ads

Edge has been fertile ground for Microsoft ads and recommendations, whether it's the Microsoft Start page you see when opening the browser or other unwanted content. It's also bloated with features that might not necessarily resonate with everyone, especially the average user just looking to browse the internet.

You can always pick an alternative browser from our list of underrated options. But if you’d rather stick with Edge, you can disable those annoying ads on the Start page. Open a new tab, click the gear icon in the upper-right corner, and set the Content setting to Off.

1 Remove ads from File Explorer

File Explorer is the last place where you want ads

Apparently, nothing is untouched by ads, not even File Explorer. Microsoft has infected the app with ads pushing its products in an effort to get you subscribed to OneDrive and Microsoft 365. The company promotes these services while you try to browse your hard drive, but you can get rid of them.

Open File Explorer and click the ellipsis in the standard Ribbon menu. Select Options from the dropdown menu to open the settings screen. Click the View tab and scroll down the Advanced settings section until you find the item titled Show sync provider notifications. Uncheck the box to disable the feature, then select Apply and click OK. You should see much less advertising for services, products, and features from both Microsoft and third-party vendors.

Enjoy an ad-free Windows experience

Microsoft has a history of bringing ads to new places, but you can use the tweaks above to get rid of most of them from Windows 11. If you want an even better experience, consider removing the annoyances in Windows. While you're at it, check out how Windows collects your data and how you can opt out.