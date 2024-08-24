When it comes to mechanical keyboards, there is a myriad of options to choose from. They come in all different shapes and sizes, and can have a wide range of different features. We are happy to see that more keyboards are coming with hot-swappable mechanical switches. Mechanical switches come in many varieties, so this is really quite a remarkable advantage for the consumer.

Mechanical switches are all the rage as they allow for different actuation points, giving users even more control over their typing experience. A keyboard with hot-swappable switches takes that to the next level and allows you to easily remove the mechanical switch and change it out for a new one. This makes it easier to replace faulty switches, or for those who like to play around with things, it makes it easy for them to try out multiple switch types.

If your keyboard has hot-swappable mechanical switches, it is quite easy to change them and should only take you a few seconds per switch.

What you need to get started

Of course, you are going to need a keyboard that has hot-swappable mechanical switches. You are also going to need a keycap puller and a switch puller. Sometimes they come as a single tool, but this isn't always the case, so make sure to look into this. Lastly, you are going to need at least a spare switch or two so you can swap them out.

If you have a broken switch on a key you use a lot, you can always switch it out for a working switch on a key you don't use. This will allow you to have a working switch on the needed key, and the broken switch can still be put back in place for the unused key, so your keyboard still looks complete until you can truly replace it.

Once you have everything you need, it is time to let the fun begin. It really shouldn't take longer than 15-20 seconds per switch and that is if you are taking your time.

Changing your hot-swappable switches

Set the timer, because you will be amazed

You will want to see if your keyboard uses 3-pin or 5-pin switches before you get started so you can make sure you have the right replacement switches. A lot of keyboards support both, but this is not always the case.

Take a picture of your keyboard before you start, or remember to arrange the keycaps in the same order they come out. This will help you make sure you put them back on correctly and quickly.

Use the keycap puller to remove the keycap(s). Use the switch puller to remove the desired switches. Place the new switch into the keyboard. Put the keycap back on the switch with ease.

If you are changing your switches for a new type, you will want to double-check that the keycaps you are planning on using will work on your new switches.

Job done

Yes, that really is all there is to it. Long gone are the days of having to get the soldering iron out to remove switches the hard way. These days, if you have a switch puller, they simply lift out and can be swapped almost instantly.

There are many advantages to hot-swappable switches, with the biggest being that you can replace dead switches if and when needed. Hot-swappable switches also give you a great chance to try out some new switches without the need to buy a whole new keyboard.