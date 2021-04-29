ChargePoint’s new Android Auto app will help you find nearby EV charging stations

ChargePoint has announced its app is now compatible with Android Auto, allowing drivers to more easily find a nearby charging station from their vehicle’s infotainment display. ChargePoint currently operates the largest electric vehicle charging networks across Europe and North America. Integration with CarPlay was added in November of last year.

With Android Auto integration, drivers will be able to view a map with nearby stations, check a station’s status, see more information about a specific station, and even begin a charging session once a car is plugged in. The experience will also let drivers know when a busy charging station becomes available.

“At ChargePoint, we know that the shift to electric mobility relies on driver experience, and ChargePoint’s Android Auto app is another pivotal step in the evolution already underway, driven by software and increased connectivity,” said Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President, Product, ChargePoint. “By integrating essential charging data directly into the vehicle’s infotainment system, drivers are even more empowered and informed.”

ChargePoint’s network includes over one hundred thousand charging locations across Europe and North America. Support for Android Auto is available beginning today in the U.S., Canada, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. According to ChargePoint, drivers will need the latest version of the company’s app installed on a device running Android 6.0 and above.

“The enhanced connection between app and vehicle represents the next step in how drivers and passengers are fueling mobility and how ChargePoint is delivering technology solutions to fit the needs of EV drivers now and in the future,” Loewenthal said.

ChargePoint previously updated its iOS app with support for CarPlay, giving drivers access to many of the same features listed above. Although it’s been a long wait for Android Auto integration to arrive, it’s nice to finally see it rolled out.