Key Takeaways Google released the ChromeOS 117 update with support for audible effects for power state changes in Chromebook devices, making them more accessible to people with visual impairment.

The new charging sounds were developed by incorporating elements from the existing charging sounds of Pixel phones, with a faded-in piano playing a G major chord.

The piano sound was recreated with a low frequency and a tactile quality by adding a subtle layer of "sparkle dust" based on white noise, with small iterations based on battery and charge level.

Google released the ChromeOS 117 update last September, and it's packed with several useful features. However, what many didn't notice when the update first rolled out was support for audible effects for power state changes in Chromebook devices. But now that it's here, Google has explained key details about how it developed those sound effects.

Emphasizing that auditory experience for different charge levels can make Chromebooks more accessible to people with visual impairment, the Mountain View tech firm mentioned that it incorporated elements from the existing charging sounds of Pixel phones. "From the beginning, I felt it was important to build on the existing foundation that we already have at Google, specifically the charging sounds for Pixel phones," said Henry Daw, the senior UX sound designer who helped create the new charging sounds. "It's this faded-in piano that plays a nice G major chord."

The Senior UX Sound designer recreated the piano sound with a low frequency and added a tactile quality. "I also wanted to add a tactile quality — as if it's some kind of naturally occurring sound. For this, I added a super subtle layer of what I call 'sparkle dust,' which is actually based on white noise. And then we added small iterations based on what we were trying to communicate about the battery and charge level," he said.

Google chose to use the FLAC audio format so that it maintains the original quality of the sound even after compressing the file sizes. It can also shrink the file sizes further if needed in the future. In its official blog post, the company also highlighted the names of different sounds played in different situations: it plays the 'sparkle dust' sound when Chromebooks are 80% charged, a 'triple-note chime' when the battery drops below 15%.

Interestingly, the charging sound is turned off by details for the existing Chromebook users, but if you're buying a new Chromebook, it's turned on by default. It's your choice whether you want to hear those sounds: you can turn the feature on/off from the settings.