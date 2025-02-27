"How high can it go" is often the question that fascinates PC gamers. Whether it's FPS, clock speeds, transfer rate, or Cinebench scores, PC users can't stop themselves from obsessing over numbers. In a way, that's the only way to quantify performance and benchmark your PC against others, but in this race, you might be hurting the most important thing at the center of it all — enjoying your PC.

Chasing numbers above all else might keep you entertained for a while, but it can never offer lasting enjoyment. Instead of fixating on performance, giving in to FOMO, and falling into the hands of manufacturers, taking a step back and making the most of your PC might give you true satisfaction. It's not that performance isn't important, but it should not overshadow everything else.

5 It stops you from enjoying your machine

Don't forget the core reason behind it all