Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft is removing the Teams integration in the Windows 11 Beta Channel.
  • Windows 11 build 22631.2338 now features Microsoft Teams - Free as the default pinned app on the taskbar.
  • Windows 11 builds 22621.2338 and 22631.2338 mainly include bug fixes and also introduce a new widget.

Microsoft has released two new Windows 11 Beta channel builds, and the one that's usually all about bringing new features actually removes one. Indeed, Windows Insiders running Windows 11 build 22631.2338 with new features rolling out, should now notice that Microsoft is going one step closer to ditching Teams in Windows 11. In that build, the Chat is now Microsoft Teams – Free. As for Windows 11 Beta Channel build 22621.2338, it's a smaller release with just bug fixes. Both builds are getting a new focus widget.

It's not new that Microsoft is removing the Teams integration in Windows 11, we already knew this since June when it was removed in the Dev Channel. Today's move trickles down that change to the more stable Beta channel. Unlike the old Chat app, Microsoft Teams – Free will now be pinned by default to the taskbar and can be unpinned like other apps on the taskbar. This is the same Teams for consumer and personal app you can use in Windows 10. This change only applies to build 22631.2338, though. Other changes in this release can be seen below.

As for both build 22621.2338 & vuild 22631.2338, it's mainly bug fixes. There's also a new widget. As part of a Clock app update (version 11.2306.22.0 and higher) you will be able to quickly start and stop focus sessions through the Widgets board. Other changes can be seen below.

It's relatively rare to see Microsoft kick off this week with a Windows Insider build. That leaves us to see if we'll get a Windows 11 Dev Channel release later this week, too. As for everyone else running the stable version of Windows 11? Microsoft shipped an update today that delivers improvements to the search box gleam, and fixes bugs with Sticky Keys.