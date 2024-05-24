Key Takeaways Character creation, riddle-solving, and combat are strengths for GPT-4o

Back when I had several AI models act as dungeon masters for a D&D 5E campaign, I had a lot of fun, and I admired how well some of the models approached the challenge of understanding D&D rules. So, you can imagine that during the demo of GPT-4o, all I could think about was how it would act in a D&D game, not as a DM, but as a player. After all, with the new conversation feature, it made talking to GPT-4o feel like you were actually talking with someone, which is perfect for playing an improv RPG game.

As such, I set up a really basic dungeon for GPT-4o to go through. First, they have to solve a riddle over a door. Then, they have to fight a single goblin. After that, they have to save a hostage from a goblin king, where violence isn't strictly the answer. It's really simple, but I had no idea how well GPT-4o would handle playing D&D, so I didn't want to throw them into a sprawling campaign right away.

Creating a character was easier than expected

GPT-4o didn't need much prompting

The first hurdle I expected to have was to give the AI a character sheet. In the past, AI has been pretty good at making one for me, so I was hoping that making one for itself would be just as easy. Sure enough, GPT-4o asked me what I wanted from my character, but as soon as I told it that it would be the one playing, it quickly created Tharn Ironfist, a level 1 half-orc barbarian. It seemed that everything was in order and that GPT-4o knew what was expected from a D&D character, so there was nothing more to do than to let it loose in my tiny dungeon.

GPT-4o is the riddle-breaker every party needs

It didn't even break a sweat