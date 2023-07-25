While the hype has certainly died down quite a bit, when OpenAI's ChatGPT was first introduced, it offered users a new, fun, and exciting way to interact with AI. Although this is just the beginning, we've already seen how chatbots can be great and also how they can also cause problems. They certainly have their uses, but it's taken OpenAI quite some time to bring its technology to smartphones with its own apps. The company only recently brought ChatGPT to iOS in May and now, it's finally making it available for Android users in select regions.

Source: Google Play Store

The official ChatGPT app can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store, and the latest change was spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google. You can either click the link at the bottom to download the app or search for it in the Play Store. If you're searching for the app, just make sure that you download the proper one, built by OpenAI, as there are a lot of lookalikes out there. Once downloaded, you'll need to log in with existing credentials or create an account. Once that's complete, you'll have access to the same features that are available on the desktop version.

ChatGPT menu on Android

However, as mentioned previously, the app is only available to those in select regions, with 9to5Google reporting that those in the United States, Brazil, India, and Bangladesh currently have access. But, OpenAI does have plans to expand to more regions in the coming week, so hopefully it will receive a much wider release soon. If you're curious to try it out, you can download the app using the link below. Or if you want to check out some of the competitors or want to know more about them, it's worth taking a look at our comparison of ChatGPT vs Bing Chat vs Google Bard.