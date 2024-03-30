Key Takeaways ChatGPT now cites its sources, enhancing credibility.

As popular as OpenAI's AI chatbots are, there are some things that ChatGPT could learn from Microsoft's Copilot. One learning point was how Copilot cited its sources when it gave you information; not only did it make its information more credible and less likely to be a hallucination, but you could follow the link yourself and read more about the topic. Fortunately, it seems that OpenAI has taken a leaf out of Copilot's book, as ChatGPT will now let you know where it got its information from.

ChatGPT will now cite its information for you, but there's a catch

OpenAI made its announcement on its official X feed. In the post, the AI giant showed off the new citation feature that ChatGPT uses when responding to you. The example animation shows the chatbot adding websites to the end of its claims, which you can click to read more about the topic. However, if you want to use it, you're going to have to pay up:

Microsoft Copilot may still be the king of research

As welcome as this feature is, it's a shame that it's locked behind ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise. Having an AI tell you where it got its information from is important for the sake of trustworthiness, and putting that behind a paywall may not sit well with some. As such, as much as it's good to see ChatGPT implementing some of Copilot's best features, the fact that the latter will cite its sources for free users may make it the better choice if you need reliable and traceable information.