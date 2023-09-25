Key Takeaways OpenAI introduces new features to ChatGPT, making it more accessible with voice support and image capabilities users.

With voice support, ChatGPT can function like a personal digital assistant, answering questions in five different voice options.

Image capabilities allow users to show multiple images and ask related questions, such as planning a meal based on the contents of a fridge.

OpenAI has announced a couple of new features for ChatGPT to make the chatbot more accessible. From analyzing images you captured recently to allowing you to interact using voice, the chatbot is about to become more powerful than it ever was. However, not everyone will be able to benefit from them.

With ChatGPT getting voice support, it can act a lot like personal digital assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. So, instead of written prompts, you can use your voice to ask questions and hear answers from OpenAI's AI tool. All of this is possible because of OpenAI's new text-to-speech model, which can generate human-like audio from text and speech.

Moreover, there are a bunch of voice options to choose from to listen to what ChatGPT has to say. OpenAI collaborated with professional voice actors to offer users five different voice options, which include Juniper, Sky, Cove, Ember, and Breeze. However, voice capability will be limited to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise on Android and iOS.

Luckily, new image capabilities in ChatGPT can be used irrespective of which platform you use as long as it has a web browser. You can show it multiple images and ask questions related to them. For instance, simply capture and show what's inside your fridge, and ChatGPT will help you plan a meal. If you have a broken bicycle, you can also show it to ChatGPT for possible ways to fix it. Chatting about images is not free in ChatGPT, though: you need to be a 'Plus' or 'Enterprise' user to use it, as is the case with voice support.

In its official blog post, OpenAI has confirmed that new voice and image capabilities will be rolled out to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users over the next two weeks. Also coming soon to ChatGPT paid users is DALL-E 3 art generator for more accurate image generation based on detailed descriptions provided by users.