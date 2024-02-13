Key Takeaways ChatGPT now has a memory feature that allows it to remember information about you for future conversations.

You can teach ChatGPT facts about yourself and edit its memory if it gets something wrong.

The memory feature is currently being tested on ChatGPT Plus and the free version, with the ability to set up a memory with custom GPTs.

Millions have made use of ChatGPT's artificial intelligence, but up until now, the chatbot didn't really have an idea as to who you were between chats. Now, as you talk with ChatGPT, it will begin to remember things about you, either by itself or if you explicitly tell it to remember something. And if it gets something wrong, you can open up its settings and tweak it to your liking.

ChatGPT gets its own memory

You can check out the full details on the OpenAI blog. The update comes with a "memory" toggle, which you can turn on or off at any time. When turned on, ChatGPT will begin remembering facts about you and using what it knows in future conversations. OpenAI uses an example where someone teaches ChatGPT that their child likes jellyfish, which then uses this knowledge when the parent asks for ideas for a birthday card.

Fortunately, if ChatGPT learns something incorrect about you, you can go into its memories via the settings and edit what it knows. And if you like the memory feature but want to chat with a clean slate, you can use temporary chats and ChatGPT won't remember or use anything.

OpenAI is currently testing this feature out on both ChatGPT Plus and the free version. Right now, it's only available for a select number of users, so if you can't see it yet, you may need to wait a little. However, once it's released properly, the memory feature will also let you set up a profile with custom GPTs.