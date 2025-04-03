While ChatGPT's free version is powerful enough for most, subscribing to ChatGPT Plus unlocks access to GPT-4 and Sora, lets you use the service during high demand, provides significantly faster response speeds, increased file upload limits, and expanded messaging capacities.

You also get priority access to new features, meaning you can test out the latest AI models (including those in beta), which are often more accurate and refined. Plus, you can enjoy ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode for much longer compared to free users.

While the list of benefits doesn't end here, all these perks come at a hefty price of $20/month. Luckily, if you're in the United States or Canada, you might be able to grab ChatGPT Plus for free until the end of May.

Related Google Gemini Advanced vs ChatGPT Plus: Which is better? Both services are great and cost the same, but which is better: Gemini Advanced or ChatGPT Plus?

College students can get 2 free months of ChatGPT Plus

On April 3rd, 2025, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, announced that college students can enjoy ChatGPT Plus completely free through the end of May.

Both full- and part-time students enrolled in a degree-granting school within the United States or Canada are eligible for this offer. With this deal, you can access ChatGPT Plus at no cost from March 31st to May 31st, giving you two full months of free access once you claim it. After the two-month period ends, standard ChatGPT Plus rates ($20/month, at the time of writing) will apply unless you cancel your membership.

OpenAI uses a third-party verification system called SheerID to confirm your enrollment status. SheerID checks trusted databases, like your institution's Office of the Registrar, to verify your student status.

You may also be asked to log in with your institution’s SSO credentials and upload additional documentation for manual review. To claim this offer, simply head to https://chatgpt.com/students, and click the Claim Offer button.

Then, fill in your Country, School, First name, Last name, Date of birth, and Email address. Once done, click the Verify my student status button. After SheerID verifies your status, you'll be redirected back to ChatGPT and can claim your offer. If your institution isn’t listed, but you’re in one of the eligible regions, you can request it be added via this link.

If you already have a ChatGPT Plus subscription and are eligible for this offer, don't worry, you don’t need to go through the hassle of canceling your current subscription. All you need to do is verify your enrollment status via SheerID, and your account will automatically be credited with the two free months.

This offer comes at the perfect time—finals season. As a full-time student, I can totally sympathize with how stressful this period can be. Well, at least something good finally came out of it!