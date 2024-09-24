Key Takeaways ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode feature is allegedly being rolled out to select Plus users today.

A wider release is likely to happen this fall; however, OpenAI has yet to confirm a date.

Google has beat OpenAI to the punch, at least this time around, by launching Gemini Live ahead of its competitor.

Ever since ChatGPT launched in late 2022, it has constantly added new features that have made it somewhat of a viral sensation among users. One of these features is the Advanced Voice Mode, which the company debuted in May of this year. This capability essentially allows ChatGPT to hold more natural voice-based conversations and respond to the user with some degree of “emotion.” Naturally, most users are eager to try it out.

OpenAI will allegedly open up the Advanced Voice Mode feature to more users today

Now, a recent leak on X suggests that a select group of ChatGPT Plus users might be getting access to this feature as early as today (September 24). The leak in question includes an email from OpenAI that mentions “access to the Advanced Voice mode alpha on September 24, 2024, will depend on a variety of factors including but not limited to participation invitations and the specific criteria set for the alpha testing phase.” The email also notes that Plus users are “among the first to receive access to new features.”

So, it appears that while some Plus users might be added to the alpha testing group today, others will have to wait until later in the fall for access to this feature. Although OpenAI has yet to confirm a date for the full release of Advanced Voice Mode, the addition of more users to the testing phase indicates a wider rollout might happen sooner rather than later. The timeline isn’t surprising, given that OpenAI’s competitor Google has already launched Gemini Live, the version of the chatbot with voice capabilities.

While being a ChatGPT Plus member comes with several perks, we should note that the subscription itself isn’t exactly cheap at $20 per month. However, it does give you access to a variety of LLMs and even early features like Advanced Voice Mode. It remains to be seen whether OpenAI will keep Advanced Voice Mode exclusive to Plus users or follow Google’s approach with Gemini Live and make it available to all users for free.

If you're enjoying testing these new AI features, be sure to check out the best AI applications that you can run on your PC.