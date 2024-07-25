Key Takeaways OpenAI unveils "SearchGPT" to rival Google, offering AI-powered search results with sourced information.

SearchGPT allows for follow-up questions and sources cited, though still in prototype phase.

Interested users must join a waitlist to access SearchGPT, so it may be worth waiting for wider availability.

A few months ago, we caught wind that ChatGPT was working on a search engine to take on companies like Google. At the time, OpenAI was planning to hold an event later that month, which spurred the rumor mill further; however, Sam Altman stated before the event that it wasn't going to involve a search engine, and it ended up being about GPT-4o instead. Now, the company has finally revealed its search engine, but...only sort of.

Related How to use ChatGPT: Making an account, prompts, and more ChatGPT is a tool that many people may have heard of but aren't sure how to use. This is how to get started and what you can use it for!

OpenAI's new SearchGPT enters the prototyping phase

Image Credit: OpenAI

As announced on the OpenAI website, the company has finally pulled back the curtain on what it calls "SearchGPT." The goal of SearchGPT is to provide a similar service to Google or Bing, but use the power of artificial intelligence to answer your questions.

OpenAI states that using AI gives it an advantage over more traditional engines. For one, you can follow up your original query with further questions so SearchGPT can better understand what it is you're trying to look for. Also, instead of giving you websites that may answer your query, SearchGPT aims to answer it for you while also citing sources as to where it got its information from. If you like, you can then click these sources to read more about the topic.

So, is it time to cast off Google and go all-in on AI search? Maybe not. For one, SearchGPT is still in the prototyping phase, so it may not work perfectly. In fact, there's no real guarantee that it will deliver better results than traditional search engines, especially given how Bing has managed to merge both regular and AI-powered searches. Second, if you head to the SearchGPT website, you'll be hit with a disappointing screen stating that you have to be part of a waitlist to get in, and who knows how long that will take. As such, maybe put a pin in this one and come back to it once you're either let in or ChatGPT makes the test more public.