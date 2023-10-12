ESR MagSafe Charger Budget MagSafe Charger $13 $19 Save $6 ESR's MagSafe charger gives you fast and secure wireless charging at a fraction of the cost of an Apple one. You'll save 33% while Prime Day sales last, and you can snag an extra 10% off at checkout. $13 at Amazon

If you prefer to charge your iPhone wirelessly, Apple's MagSafe charging standard is undoubtedly helpful. However, MagSafe accessories are considerably more expensive than regular ones. While you can find Lightning or USB-C cable for a few dollars quite easily, you'll notice that Apple's official charger costs a hefty $39. There are third-party options, though, and one of our favorites from ESR is heavily discounted for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event. For a limited time, you can get ESR's MagSafe charger for just $13, which is a discount of 33%. With it, you can charge your iPhone and AirPods wirelessly on a budget, but only if you act fast.

Why ESR's MagSafe puck is a great Prime Day buy

Prime Day is a great time to stock up on all your tech essentials, like chargers and cables. By choosing to shop now instead of other times of the year, you can save big on the things you need to power up your most-used devices. This option from ESR gives you a capable MagSafe charging puck all while significantly undercutting Apple's official option. It even beats out the official MagSafe charger in a few ways, which we'll get to in a bit. For now, what you need to know is that ESR's MagSafe charging puck securely charges your iPhone wirelessly and doesn't even cost $20.

ESR's option starts to differentiate itself from the rest when durability is considered. This MagSafe charging puck features a nylon braided cable that should hold up better over time than normal cords. Plus, it has reinforced flexible plastic near the connectors that are designed to bend safely with the cable. ESR says the puck can hold up with over 6,000 bends, which should give you some peace of mind. You also won't have to worry about this MagSafe charging puck being strong enough to stay securely on your iPhone since it has 2,500g of magnetic holding force.

The important part is charging, and ESR's MagSafe charging puck gets that right, too. It can deliver 15W of power, which is just the amount iPhones can accept through MagSafe. Since it's essentially a typical wireless charger with magnets, you can charge any Qi-compatible wireless charge with it as well. What's surprising is that you get all of this for just $13, and you can even save more when you apply an additional 10% off coupon at checkout. These Prime Day deals won't last long, so move fast to secure this excellent MagSafe charger for yourself.