Nearly a year ago, I first got my hands on the Milk-V Duo S, an SBC with two RISC-V cores and an Arm core. You can use a slider to switch between the two modes when booting, though it wasn't possible to boot off the Arm core at first. The company has put out updates and released new bootable images, including an image that can boot from its Arm core. Over time, many community members built their own images based on RISC-V for the Milk-V Duo S as well.

I've been playing around with the Milk-V Duo S over the past few months, including using the Arm build for quite a while. While not as fun as playing with RISC-V, it was pretty easy to get Bluetooth up and running on the Arm build, where it seemed impossible to get it to work on the RISC-V build. Now, though, I'm using a Debian build on RISC-V, everything works, and it's become an important piece of my smart home.

An SBC with Bluetooth can be incredibly useful

It controls a few different devices in my home