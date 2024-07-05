Key Takeaways High-end PCs excel in gaming, while server rigs are better for industrial workloads.

In the consumer space, high-end PCs and their components are designed for gaming first and foremost. Server rigs, on the other hand, are built primarily for enterprises and are fine-tuned for industrial workloads. Although server-grade systems can cost thousands of dollars, even an affordable mainstream PC can surpass a premium server in gaming benchmarks.

As such, it’s not recommended for gamers to go around buying server PCs that bear 20-core, 40-thread Intel Xeon chips. But it’s a completely different story if you’re into home servers or want some extra oomph in your productivity-driven tasks. Heck, even an outdated server rack sold at bargain prices can be put to good use with these five amazing projects.

5 Video-editing war-machine

You’ll need to invest in a GPU with plenty of VRAM, though

Just like gaming, video editing can be extremely taxing on your hardware. If you’re rocking a low-end processor with a few cores and threads, it can take a while to touch up some short footage, let alone render long recordings.

That’s where server systems, especially PCs with dual-processors, come in handy. While they aren’t as amazing on the efficiency scale as your average computer, you can grab any old server released in the last five years and comfortably use it for all your video-processing tasks. That said, you should remember that your GPU’s VRAM plays a huge role in video rendering, which is why you’ll have to invest in a decent graphics card to get more mileage out of your video-editing server.

4 Deep learning workstation

With enough PCIe slots to develop your own AI

With the recent developments in the artificial intelligence sector taking the world by storm, now’s the best time to get started with deep learning and neural networks if you’re planning to build your own AI. That said, you might encounter certain performance issues if you try to train large generative models.

For starters, most modern systems lack the provisions for multi-GPU setups, and you can realistically only fit two – or at most three – high-end GPUs on a consumer-grade motherboard. Meanwhile, your average server mobo contains tons of PCIe x16 slots, where you can add as many graphics cards to expedite your machine learning workloads. And speaking of AI…

3 Local AI hosting system

That can generate text and images with ease

Third-party AI chatbots and image-generation tools have mushroomed in recent times. However, their lack of privacy, combined with subscription-based models that force you to pay an additional sum to unlock advanced features, is a bit of a downer. Thankfully, it’s possible to host LLMs and image generators on a local machine – like a server PC.

Sure, you’ll need a dedicated GPU if you’re planning to generate realistic images with your server PC. But what makes server PCs amazing for this project is their mind-boggling RAM capacity. For reference, most motherboards can only support dual-channel memory, leading to lower bandwidth when using LLMs with higher parameter counts. In comparison, server-level mobos can support as many as twelve channels. Leaving the memory bandwidth aside, the sheer number of physical cores on server systems can provide much better performance in CPU-intensive AI tasks than your average PC.

2 Multi-drive NAS

Capable of storing terabytes upon terabytes of data