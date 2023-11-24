Seagate Storage Expansion Card $130 $220 Save $90 The Seagate Storage Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X|S is at an all-time low of $130 and is the easiest way to add up to 1TB of additional speedy storage to the console, which performs just as well as the inbuilt drive. $130 at Amazon (1TB)

Black Friday is only a few days away now, and we've seen prices slashed on gaming laptops, TVs, graphics cards, and more. The best part is that with extended holiday returns, now is the best time to start cranking out your holiday gift lists. Okay, it's the second-best part because, for Xbox gamers, this will be the best part. The Seagate Storage Expansion Card at 1TB capacity is at its lowest price ever. Isn't that great? I mean, this thing was either very expensive, or unobtainable, or both, for pretty much the whole time since they were announced alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. That's partly because Seagate had an exclusive contract with Microsoft to produce these for the Xbox Series X|S, but that time period is over, so they had to reduce pricing to compete.

And that's where you, Xbox fans who have stuck through the dark times, can benefit. This slot-in card is made with a special connector, so it behaves exactly the same as the internal SSD when installed. That means it can load the latest AAA games without penalties for graphics, latency, or responsiveness. It also supports all the special features the Xbox Series X|S has, including quick resume to get back into the game within seconds. If 1TB of storage isn't enough, know this card also comes in a 2TB version, but the discount isn't quite as good.

Whichever way you go on capacity, you'll be playing the best recent Xbox games in no time at all. Games like Halo. The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5, and the Yakuza series are all fond favorites. And to ensure those games look their best, maybe the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales have a great deal on one of the best 4K 120Hz TVs to display all the big screen action on.