Source: Apple Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $249 $329 Save $80 With the powerful A13 chip, the iPad 9 packs in quite a performance. Plus, you get a 10-hour battery life to keep that performance up for almost a day's use. You can now score a unit for $80 less, thanks to this Prime Day deal. $249 at Amazon

As you may have heard, Amazon's Prime Day discounts have returned, along with a plethora of tablet deals. For many, an iPad is the default tablet option, as iPadOS 17 offers an extensive library of well-optimized apps, along with solid multitasking features. Apple products, however, typically cost a premium, which can be a deal-breaker for customers on a budget. Thanks to this limited-time sale, though, you can own a brand-new iPad 9 for as little as $249.

Apple's iPads are known for their durability and high resale value. These tablets typically last for many years, thanks to Apple's commitment in the software update department. This allows you to take advantage of the latest additions and changes, without needing to upgrade to newer hardware every single year.

The iPad 9 features a 10.2-inch display, making it ideal for streaming media, playing mobile games, reading eBooks, typing essays, and much more. It's arguably the perfect balance between a smartphone and a computer, offering a larger screen, an intuitive operating system, and a wide range of applications for basic and professional users alike.

This iPad still offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, allowing you to enjoy your audio listening sessions through either wired or wireless connections. It's also compatible with the Apple Pencil 1, which enables you to come up with advanced digital illustrations, handwritten notes, signatures, and more.

For $249, you're not just buying an iPad, you're investing in a multifunctional tablet that could last you for years to come. Did we mention that it also automatically works as an external screen for your Mac? Claim an iPad 9 for $80 less, before this Prime Day deal expires.